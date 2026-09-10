Srinagar's Dal Lake was transformed into a floating theatre for the IFFJK 2026. The four-day festival featured an open-air cinema with a large screen on the water, screening Kashmir-shot classics like 'Junglee' and 'Kashmir Ki Kali'.

Dal Lake Transforms into Floating Cinema for IFFJK 2026

Dal Lake in Srinagar became a special venue for cinema as the IFFJK 2026 brought a floating theatre to its waters, allowing visitors to watch films with the mountains and city lights in the backdrop.

The four-day festival turned the lake into an open-air cinema, with a large floating screen set up on the water. The initiative attracted tourists and visitors looking to experience films in a different setting. The Floating Cinema opened with the screening of the 1961 classic ‘Junglee’.

A First-of-its-Kind Experience in Kashmir

The initiative also showcased films that were shot in Kashmir, giving visitors a chance to see some familiar locations on the big screen while sitting on the waters of Dal Lake. A visitor, Aditi Sharma, told ANI that the floating cinema was a “very unique” experience and something that had not been seen in Kashmir before. “This is something very unique that has happened this time. Basically, this is the first time something like this has happened in Kashmir. We’ve never had a floating cinema here before, most of the movies being showcased are Kashmir-based,” she said.

Classic Films Grace the Floating Screen

The Floating Cinema on Wednesday screened ‘Kashmir Ki Kali,’ the 1964 Hindi film starring Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore. The film, known for its romance and music, gave audiences a chance to watch the classic against the backdrop of Dal Lake.

The Floating Cinema at Dal Lake has emerged as one of the major attractions of the inaugural International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK), concluded on September 10. (ANI)