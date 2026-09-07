Alina Padikkal, from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2, has finally answered the big question: Is the show scripted? She says no, but explains how the makers create a 'loop' to make contestants fight over small things.

Alina Padikkal is a popular face for anyone who watches Malayalam television. The actress and host became even more famous after her stint in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2. She's also a big deal on social media, with a huge fan following.

Now, Alina is finally answering the question everyone keeps asking: Is Bigg Boss scripted?

"Look, I don't believe Bigg Boss is scripted. I'm talking about my season, of course. I have no idea what happens in other seasons. But for me, there was absolutely no script," Alina said, speaking to online media.

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"More than a script, what they do is put you in a 'loop'. Think about it. If you're stuck in a room with the same people for five days, you'll eventually run out of things to talk about. All your personal stories, family gossip, everything will be over. Then what's left? That's when you start fighting over tiny, silly things. You get restless and frustrated. This is the situation I call a 'loop'," she explained.

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Alina added that the tasks are a big part of this strategy. "The games Bigg Boss gives us are also part of it. If you play well, you become captain. If you don't, you could end up in jail. The frustration from that, plus all the other pressures, naturally puts all the contestants in a very specific, high-strung mental state."

Meanwhile, after a wait of nearly a year, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 has finally hit the screens. This time, there are 21 contestants in the house. The mix includes familiar faces from the industry, social media stars, and even four people who won their spot through a challenge called 'Agnipareeksha'.