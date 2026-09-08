Yash Starrer Ramayana Promotional Strategy Questioned Amid Silence; Read On
Yash's 'Ramayana', reportedly made on a massive ₹4,000 crore budget, has fans super excited. But there's a strange silence on the promotion front. Word on street is that the makers are waiting for the right moment, possibly keeping an eye on business
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Image Credit : YouTube
The team's surprising silence
Yash's 'Ramayana' is said to be one of India's most expensive films, with a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore. Naturally, expectations are sky-high. However, the film team's silence on promotions is now raising eyebrows, especially with the release getting closer.
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Is this all part of the plan?
Producers usually go all out promoting even ₹100 crore films. So, the industry is buzzing with one question: why are they so silent about such a massive project? People are wondering if this is a deliberate strategy or if the makers are trying to keep something under wraps.
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Image Credit : Youtube Screenshot@WorldOfRamayana
No hype created after the trailer
Earlier, there was talk that the 'Ramayana' promotions were delayed because of the release of 'Toxic'. But now, with the release date approaching, the silence continues. Fans have noticed that after releasing the trailer, the team has not created any major promotional hype.
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The film isn't doing expected business
A film with such a huge budget also carries massive box office expectations and business pressure. There's a buzz in film circles that 'Ramayana' isn't pulling in the expected pre-release business. Some are speculating that the box office result of 'Toxic' might be one of the reasons.
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Waiting for the right moment
Some analysts believe that if 'Toxic' had been a massive hit, it would have pushed 'Ramayana's' business to a whole new level. This has led to the theory that the team is strategically waiting for the right time to launch promotions, rather than rushing into it.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
So, why all the silence?
So, the big question remains: why is there so much silence around the promotions for 'Ramayana', a film with a massive budget, a huge star cast, and sky-high expectations? Is this a master plan by the makers, or a strategy dictated by business calculations? Only the team's next move will reveal the answer.
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