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Nayanthara poster goes viral..

'Hi' is a romantic film with music by Jen Martin and cinematography by Rajesh Shukla. The crew includes editor Philomin Raj, art director B Sekhar, and stunt choreographer Dinesh Kasi. Meanwhile, Nayanthara has also finished shooting for another film, 'Mannankatti Since 1960'. A viral photo from the set showed her looking through a camera, getting fans excited. Dude Vicky is directing the film, which also stars Gouri Kishan, Devadarshini, and Narendra.