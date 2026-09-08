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Nayanthara’s ‘Hi’ Box Office: Kavin Starrer Gets Mixed Reviews, Here’s How Much It Earned
Lady Superstar Nayanthara’s latest film ‘Hi’, co-starring Kavin, has received mixed reactions from audiences. Despite the divided response, the romantic drama has recorded steady numbers at the box office too.
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Nayanthara's 'Hi' movie collections..
Lady Superstar Nayanthara's new film 'Hi' stars Kavin as the hero. Famous Tamil lyricist Vishnu Edavan debuted as a director with this movie. It hit theatres on August 28 and has been getting mixed reviews. However, everyone is praising Nayanthara and Kavin's performances. The film has so far collected Rs 14 crore worldwide.
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Nayanthara poster goes viral..
'Hi' is a romantic film with music by Jen Martin and cinematography by Rajesh Shukla. The crew includes editor Philomin Raj, art director B Sekhar, and stunt choreographer Dinesh Kasi. Meanwhile, Nayanthara has also finished shooting for another film, 'Mannankatti Since 1960'. A viral photo from the set showed her looking through a camera, getting fans excited. Dude Vicky is directing the film, which also stars Gouri Kishan, Devadarshini, and Narendra.
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Nayan's Kannada film didn't quite work out..
Nayanthara's other recent release was 'Toxic', starring Kannada superstar Yash. Director Geetu Mohandas released the film on August 26. Nayanthara played a character named Ganga in the movie, which was co-written by Yash and Geetu. 'Toxic' was shot in Kannada and English and released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. While it had a great opening, the collections dropped later, and it received an average response.
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