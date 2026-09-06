- Home
- Entertainment
- Yash Bets Big On Ramayana After Toxic Fails To Impress, Plays Ravana and Co-Produces Film
Yash Bets Big On Ramayana After Toxic Fails To Impress, Plays Ravana and Co-Produces Film
After ‘Toxic’ underperformed at the box office, Rocking Star Yash is now banking on ‘Ramayana’, where he plays Ravana and also serves as co-producer alongside director Nitesh Tiwari.
14
Image Credit : Others
A big shock for Yash...
Usually, when a big star's film flops, it's not a huge deal. They just bounce back with the next hit. But for Rocking Star Yash, the situation is different. He isn't just an actor; he's a producer too. So when a film doesn't work, the impact is much bigger. The failure of 'Toxic' was a major shock, and now all his hopes are riding on 'Ramayana', especially on his much-awaited role as Ravana.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : X
Not just a hero, but a producer too..
Yash had big dreams for 'Toxic', hoping it would smash records across the Indian film industry. But the film received mixed reviews right from its first day. Yash wasn't just the lead actor in 'Toxic'; he was also one of its producers. This means the film's failure affects him not just as an artist, but financially as well. For a star like him, one flop isn't a career-ender, but investing his own money changes the game completely.
34
Image Credit : Instagram
All hopes are on Ramayana
Yash co-produced 'Toxic' with KVN Productions, fully believing in its content. But with the film's unexpected result, the focus has completely shifted. Now, all his hopes are pinned on the massive upcoming project, 'Ramayana', directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Yash is not only playing the powerful role of Ravana but is also a producer for this film. Even with a big star like Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, Yash's portrayal of Ravana is a major highlight, drawing huge buzz for the movie.
44
Image Credit : X
If 'Ramayan' is a hit, will he forget the 'Toxic' loss?
The entire Indian film audience, not just his fans, is eagerly waiting for 'Ramayana', which might release this Diwali. Everyone is curious to see how the film turns out. If 'Ramayana' becomes a blockbuster, Yash can easily recover from the setback of 'Toxic'. The big question is whether his role as Ravana will become another milestone in his career. After 'Toxic', everything is riding on 'Ramayana' for the Rocking Star.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos