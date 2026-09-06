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Not just a hero, but a producer too..

Yash had big dreams for 'Toxic', hoping it would smash records across the Indian film industry. But the film received mixed reviews right from its first day. Yash wasn't just the lead actor in 'Toxic'; he was also one of its producers. This means the film's failure affects him not just as an artist, but financially as well. For a star like him, one flop isn't a career-ender, but investing his own money changes the game completely.