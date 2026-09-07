The film Toxic, starring Yash, Kiara Advani, has reportedly seen its anticipated OTT deal drastically slashed from an initial offer of Rs 150 crore to just Rs 30 crore following its disappointing box office performance. Makers had previously hoped for a deal exceeding Rs 200 crore.

A staggering setback has hit Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. The film—a project Yash deeply champions—reportedly saw its Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming deal collapse. This crushing blow follows a dismal box office performance, brutally slashing its digital rights valuation.

Rs 150 crore! That was the lucrative initial offer for Toxic digital rights. Now? Reports peg the figure at a mere Rs 30 crore. This drastic reduction shows the production's significant OTT nightmare.

Before its theatrical release, a leading platform reportedly dangled Rs 150 crore for Toxic digital streaming rights. The production team, however, oozed confidence. They reportedly held out for over Rs 200 crore, convinced a strong theatrical run would inflate its post-theatrical value, paving the way for an even fatter digital sale.

Box Office: A Crushing Disappointment

Toxic released on August 26. It opened strong but quickly lost steam, reportedly due to mixed-to-negative word-of-mouth. The film, made on an estimated Rs 500 crore budget, failed to recover even half its production costs.

Worldwide, it managed around Rs 140-150 crore on opening. But collections plummeted. After nearly two weeks, its total Indian net stood at Rs 243-245 crore. Reaching Rs 300 crore domestically became an impossible dream.

OTT Setback!

A source close to Bollywood Hungama said, “The Toxic team had an offer of Rs 150 crores from a leading platform, but the demand from the team was a lot higher, north of Rs. 200 crores. Yash was confident that the film would do blockbuster business in theatres, and that in turn, would boost the post-theatrical OTT prices to Rs. 200 crore plus. But the results are exactly opposite, as the digital players are now offering an amount as low as Rs. 30 crore for the post-theatrical streaming rights for all languages.”

The underwhelming theatrical run directly impacted Toxic post-theatrical prospects. Digital players reportedly offer significantly less now. The highest current bid for all languages? Rs 30 crore, primarily from Zee 5.

That's a massive fall from the Rs 150 crore initial offer they reportedly turned down. This discrepancy shows a film's theatrical success critically influences its digital rights valuation. The 'Toxic Faces' team learned this lesson the hard way.

Makers Eye New Edit to Salvage Losses

Makers face estimated losses crossing Rs 300 crore. So, the Toxic team reportedly contemplates a new edit specifically for its digital version. This move aims to strengthen the OTT package. They hope to secure a better deal and reduce the overall financial hit for the entire Toxic Faces project. The source further revealed “The makers are now contemplating a completely new edit for the digital version, with the hope of fetching a bigger amount than what’s on the table. The discussions are underway to figure out a way to reduce the losses, one of which is a new cut for OTT.”