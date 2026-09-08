Telugu star Ravi Teja's latest film, 'Irumudi', has finally broken a long-standing jinx for the actor. The movie has stormed into the ₹200 crore club at the worldwide box office, a first for him as a solo hero.

Ravi Teja is a huge star in Telugu cinema, but a solo blockbuster hitting the ₹100 crore mark had always been just out of reach. Well, not anymore. His new release, 'Irumudi', has not just crossed ₹100 crore, but has smashed its way into the ₹200 crore club.

According to the popular box office tracker Sacnilk, the film has already raked in a massive ₹218 crore worldwide. Out of this, the India gross collection stands at ₹196 crore. This action-drama, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, hit theatres on August 21. The film received amazing word-of-mouth publicity right from its first show and is still going strong at the box office.

To put this in perspective, Ravi Teja's previous biggest solo hit was 'Dhamaka' in 2022, which had a final global gross of ₹84.7 crore. 'Irumudi' has completely shattered that record. The film also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, and Baby Nakshatra in key roles. It's produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series Films. G.V. Prakash Kumar handled the music, while Vishnu Sharma was the cinematographer and Praveen Pudi did the editing. Other key crew members include co-producer Shiv Chanana, production designer Sahi Suresh, action directors Ram Laxman and Real Sathish, and choreographers Sekhar V.J. and Baba Bhaskar.