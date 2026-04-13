Zanai Bhosle is quickly emerging as one of the most talked-about young faces in the entertainment world. Born into the iconic Bhosle-Mangeshkar family, she is the granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. With a strong artistic lineage, Zanai has been surrounded by music, performance, and culture from a young age.

Apart from her musical roots, Zanai has also built a presence as a social media personality and performer. Now, she is stepping into a new phase of her career—acting—marking a significant transition from legacy to individual identity.