Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has finally addressed the buzz surrounding his link-up with Zanai Bhosle through a cryptic Instagram post. His statement comes after weeks of speculation and social media chatter about their rumored connection.

A rakhshabandan celebration full of brotherly affection saw Zanai Bhosle. She is the granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. She was tying the rakhi herself on Mohammed Siraj's wrist in the picture. She shared a heartfelt Instagram video, captioning it: "Ek hazaaron mein... Couldn't have asked for better". The graceful gesture dispelled all dating rumors amid media speculation.

This was not the first time the two would talk about the rumors. Earlier, on Zanai's 23rd birthday, a viral image set tongues wagging. Zanai dismissed the rumors straight away, calling Mohammed Siraj "Mere pyaare bhai" ("my dear brother") while Siraj poetically asserted: "Meri behna ke jaisi koi behna nahin... mer behna hai ek hazaaron mein."

Media Spotlight: Viral Video & Public Reactions

The Raksha Bandhan video went viral, with cross-platform sharing and overwhelming praises. This festival moment completely put an end to the dating rumors.

Why This Matters

It was not just a symbol, but a working reaffirmation of cultural values of trust and clarity, one that disabused rumors with intense sincerity. This genuine bond drew the admiration of the fans, whose message - the story being this of platonic relationship, not one of romance - was instigated through media reporting.

Previous Moments That Shaped the Story

A candid snapshot from Zanai's birthday party raised eyebrows, and fans speculated about their relationship- leading the duo to issue clarifying social media posts addressing those assumptions.

Both had used platonic terms for each other even before the Raksha Bandhan moment. Zanai referred to Mohammed Siraj as her "bhai", and Siraj lovingly called her his "behna", putting all romance rumors to rest.