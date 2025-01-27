Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle eesponds to dating rumors with cricketer Siraj; Here's what she said

Zanai Bhosle, Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, addresses dating rumors with cricketer Mohammed Siraj, clearing the air through playful posts, while gearing up for her acting debut in an upcoming film.
 

First Published Jan 27, 2025, 2:36 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 2:35 PM IST

A recent social media post by Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, made headlines when she shared a photo with Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj. The image sparked rumors suggesting that the two were dating, leaving fans and netizens curious about their relationship.

The photo, which was taken at Zanai’s 23rd birthday party in Mumbai, quickly went viral. In the picture, Zanai and Siraj are seen sharing an adorable moment together. The post led many to wonder if there was something more than friendship between the two celebrities.
 

To clear the air, both Zanai and Siraj responded to the rumors in a playful manner. Zanai posted the same photo on Instagram with the caption “Mere pyaare bhai,” and Siraj reshared it, referring to her as “meri behna.” He wrote a heartfelt message, affirming their sibling-like bond, and expressed how much he cherishes their relationship.
 

On the professional front, Zanai is all set to make her acting debut in the upcoming film The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, where she will play the role of Rani Sai Bhonsale, wife of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The announcement of her role in the film was made in March 2024, marking an exciting step in her career.

