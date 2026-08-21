Misbah Arshad is the newly crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2026 and will represent the country at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on November 24. But her journey to the crown extends beyond the world of beauty pageants.

A psychology student, model and fashion and beauty content creator, Misbah has also been vocal about the importance of girls' education. She has used her platform to highlight the need to empower young women through access to education.

In July 2026, Misbah visited a school in Lahore and spent time interacting with students. Sharing glimpses of the visit, she spoke about how meeting young girls and learning about organisations working towards a better future for Pakistan reinforced her belief in education.

For Misbah, girls' education is more than a social cause. She considers it one of the most important investments that can be made in the future.

She is also not a newcomer to international pageantry. Misbah previously represented Pakistan at Miss International 2023 in Japan and has participated in other pageants during her career.

Beyond pageants, she has built a presence as a model and content creator. Her social media profile also offers glimpses into her love for travel, different cultures, local food and nature.