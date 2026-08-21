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Who Is Misbah Arshad? Meet Pakistan's Miss Universe 2026 Queen With A Psychology Degree
Misbah Arshad has been crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2026. The psychology student, model and former international pageant contestant will represent Pakistan at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico
Who Is Misbah Arshad? Meet Pakistan's New Beauty Queen
Misbah Arshad is the newly crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2026 and will represent the country at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on November 24. But her journey to the crown extends beyond the world of beauty pageants.
A psychology student, model and fashion and beauty content creator, Misbah has also been vocal about the importance of girls' education. She has used her platform to highlight the need to empower young women through access to education.
In July 2026, Misbah visited a school in Lahore and spent time interacting with students. Sharing glimpses of the visit, she spoke about how meeting young girls and learning about organisations working towards a better future for Pakistan reinforced her belief in education.
For Misbah, girls' education is more than a social cause. She considers it one of the most important investments that can be made in the future.
She is also not a newcomer to international pageantry. Misbah previously represented Pakistan at Miss International 2023 in Japan and has participated in other pageants during her career.
Beyond pageants, she has built a presence as a model and content creator. Her social media profile also offers glimpses into her love for travel, different cultures, local food and nature.
Misbah Arshad's Journey From Pageants To Miss Universe Pakistan 2026 Crown
Misbah's latest pageant victory marks another major milestone in her journey. After being crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2026, she took to Instagram to reflect on what the title means to her.
Rather than viewing the crown simply as a symbol of success, Misbah highlighted the importance of everything that came before it. She spoke about failures, challenges, hard work and the importance of continuing to believe in one's goals.
Her winning look also carried a symbolic message.
Misbah wore a white gown that represented hope and served as a reminder to continue believing in one's dreams. The royal blue crystals on the outfit symbolised education and the knowledge people gain through learning and self-improvement.
Reflecting on her journey, she suggested that the biggest reward was not necessarily winning the title but experiencing everything that came with the journey. The emotional highs and lows, the effort, the lessons and the people she encountered all contributed to the experience.
Now, that journey is taking her to one of the world's biggest beauty pageants.
Misbah Arshad's Stunning Gown And Her Miss Universe 2026 Journey
For the finale of Miss Universe Pakistan 2026, Misbah appeared in an elegant white gown featuring an embroidered fitted corset and a flared skirt.
The outfit was designed by Vietnamese designer Nguyen Tien Truyen, who said the creation was inspired by traditional Pakistani motifs and the country's cultural spirit.
The designer reinterpreted these elements through a couture aesthetic, giving Misbah's finale look a blend of Pakistani cultural inspiration and contemporary fashion.
With the national crown secured, Misbah will now turn her attention to the Miss Universe stage.
The 75th Miss Universe pageant is scheduled to take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on November 24, 2026. Contestants from different countries and territories are expected to compete for the global crown.
For Pakistan, all eyes will now be on Misbah as she takes her story of pageantry, education and ambition to the international stage.
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