Actor Shweta Tiwari questioned MNS chief Raj Thackeray over online abuse from a supporter. She slammed the use of derogatory slurs against women on social media, highlighting an abuser who is a doctor and pointing out the hypocrisy.

Actor Shweta Tiwari has questioned Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray over alleged online abuse directed at her by social media users, including one person she identified as a doctor and an MNS supporter. Tiwari shared a series of posts on Instagram, speaking about the use of abusive language against women on social media. She said she was disturbed by the comments and by the fact that some of the people behind such posts appeared to come from respectable families.

Tiwari on Widespread Online Abuse

In one of her posts, Tiwari spoke about women being called a derogatory slur online, saying that such abuse can come from people of different ages, professions and backgrounds. "Today, I want to talk about something that is both deeply concerning and, unfortunately, very common on social media: calling a woman 'ra**.' Any woman. Of any age. From any profession. Any man, from any background, can come online and call a woman 'ra**,'" she wrote.

Tiwari also shared a screenshot of the Instagram profile of one of the people who allegedly abused her. She pointed out that the man is a doctor and has pictures of his wife and child on his social media account. Questioning how someone could speak about another woman in such a way while having women in his own family, Tiwari also referred to the person's alleged support for Raj Thackeray and his party. "And I thought how do you go home to that family after speaking to another woman like this? Apparently, he is also a supporter of Raj Thackeray or his party," she wrote.

Direct Appeal to Raj Thackeray

Tiwari then spoke about her own connection with Maharashtra, saying that she was born and brought up in Mumbai and has lived in the state all her life. Addressing Raj Thackeray directly, the actor questioned whether such behaviour was acceptable from people who support him or his party.

"Raj Thackeray, if people like this are your supporters, then I would genuinely like to know..do you believe this is acceptable behaviour?" she added.

Tiwari is currently seen in the second season of the reality show 'The Traitors,' hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. (ANI)