The Miss Universe India 2026 competition advanced with its swimsuit round in Bengaluru, where 52 finalists walked the runway. Following the Gala Round, contestants now await further evaluations before the grand finale in Jaipur on August 23.

Swimsuit Round Heats Up Competition

The Miss Universe India 2026 competition moved a step closer to its grand finale as the swimsuit round was held at Wonderla on Wednesday. A total of 52 finalists from across the country walked the poolside runway, with judges assessing them on international pageant standards.

Key Evaluation Stages

The swimsuit round came after several key events in the competition, including the sashing ceremony, introduction walk, speech round and gala dinner.

Earlier, the contestants also took part in the Gala Round, one of the major segments of the pageant. During this round, the finalists appeared in gowns and designer outfits while judges evaluated them on personality, confidence, stage presence, etiquette, communication skills and overall fashion sense. Although the Gala Round is not an elimination stage, the contestants receive scores based on specific judging criteria, making it an important part of the overall competition.

Road to the Grand Finale

Several evaluation rounds are still scheduled before the finalists head to Jaipur for the grand finale on August 23.

The winner of Miss Universe India 2026 will represent the country at the international Miss Universe pageant.

The competition will continue with several assessment rounds before culminating in the Grand Finale, scheduled to be held in Jaipur on August 23, 2026.

The winner of Miss Universe India 2026 will earn the honour of representing India at the Miss Universe competition on the international stage.