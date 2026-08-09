The 52 finalists for Miss Universe India 2026 attended a Sufi Night in Indore as part of their 10-day grooming program. The grand finale, organised by Glamanand Group, is set for August 23 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with the winner heading to Miss Universe.

The 52 finalists competing for the Miss Universe India 2026 title came together for a Sufi Night at Unwind Resort near Indore/Dewas in Madhya Pradesh on August 8 as part of their 10-day grooming and training programme ahead of the national finale.

The musical evening was organised to give the contestants an opportunity to unwind, enjoy live singing and bond amid an intensive pageantry schedule, according to National Director Nikhil Anand.

The contestants embraced the theme in traditional Indo-Western outfits and sarees.

Road to the Crown

The national pageant is being organised by the Glamanand Group, with the grand finale scheduled for August 23 at Zee Studios Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Reigning Miss Universe India Manika Vishwakarma will crown her successor at the end of the event.

Intensive Selection and Training

The 52 finalists were selected through regional state pageants across India, with additional candidates chosen through final and NRI auditions.

According to the organiser, auditions began in February, while between 8,000 and 9,000 aspirants were considered before the final group was selected.

The contestants have been undergoing training in communication, presentation, dance, rehearsals and other aspects of pageantry.

The organiser said rehearsals could increase to around 14 to 15 hours a day closer to the finale.

Contestant Voices and Aspirations

Pramiti Rana, Delhi

Delhi finalist Pramiti Rana described the experience as a learning journey.

"And with all these things, you don't just learn external things. You learn discipline, resilience, all these things from within," she said while speaking to the media.

Rana said her goal was clear, "The goal is to become Miss Universe India."

Representing Delhi, she added that the state has yet to have a Miss Universe India crown and said, "I am hoping I will change that."

She also credited her confidence, speaking skills, walk and discipline to her mentors, calling the pageant her first beauty pageant despite her previous modelling and cabin crew experience.

Umanga Kumawat, Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh representative Umanga Kumawat said her journey towards the competition began years ago.

"Sushmita Sen was always my inspiration. So, I always wanted to go to Miss Universe India and represent India at Miss Universe," she said.

Kumawat described the competition as "a very tough competition" but said contestants continue to grow throughout the preparation.

"So, now, growth is a journey. And we are very happy to be here," she said.

Annie Sharma, Wild Card Entry

Annie Sharma, who entered the competition through a wild card after finishing first runner-up in Delhi, said her aspirations extend beyond pageantry.

"I want to become an actor," she said, adding that her advocacy focuses on holistic well-being and encouraging people to pay attention to their health.

The Grand Finale and Beyond

Following the Indore programme, the contestants are scheduled to leave on August 11 for another phase in Jaipur, culminating in the August 23 finale.

On August 20, they are expected to participate in national costume, suits, evening gown and talent rounds.

The eventual winner will represent India at the 75th Miss Universe Pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in November 2026.

The national final will be streamed live on the official Glamanand YouTube channel. (ANI)