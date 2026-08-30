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Suhana Khan Stuns in Rs. 2.14 Lakh Alex Perry Dress, Versace Mini Dress Worth THIS Whopping Amount
Suhana Khan has left fans impressed with her latest fashion outing, serving two completely different looks in one Instagram carousel - from a dramatic plum Alex Perry gown to a playful Versace mini dress
Suhana Khan Brings the Drama in a Plum Alex Perry Dress
Suhana Khan knows how to keep things interesting when it comes to fashion, and her latest Instagram carousel is proof.
Sharing glimpses from a glamorous Cartier evening, Suhana posted pictures featuring beautiful waterfront views, sunsets, moonlit moments and even a few adorable cats. Her caption, "Cartier made me a cat person," perfectly tied the entire photo dump together.
But, naturally, it was her wardrobe that caught everyone's attention.
For her first look, Suhana slipped into a stunning plum strapless dress by Alex Perry. The outfit, reportedly priced at around ₹2,14,532, featured a structured corset-style bodice and a long, sleek silhouette.
The deep plum shade made the look stand out instantly. Instead of going for the usual black evening gown, Suhana chose a rich colour that felt elegant, bold and refreshing.
The dress did not need excessive styling. Its sharp tailoring and flattering fit were enough to create a strong fashion moment.
The Cartier Jewellery Was the Real Showstopper
While the plum dress set the mood, Suhana's Cartier jewellery added the real wow factor.
She wore a dazzling diamond necklace featuring a feline-inspired design, a perfect nod to the playful theme behind her Instagram caption. The necklace immediately became the highlight of the look without taking away from the elegance of the dress.
The styling was kept simple and polished. Suhana wore her hair in soft waves and opted for defined brows, warm-toned makeup and a subtle lip shade.
Styled by Ami Patel, the entire look felt carefully put together without appearing overdone.
That is what made the combination work so well. The dress brought the drama, the jewellery added the sparkle and the beauty look kept everything fresh and effortless.
Suhana Then Switched to a ₹6.6 Lakh Versace Mini Dress
The second look in the carousel had a completely different mood.
Moving away from the structured glamour of the plum gown, Suhana wore a delicate lace-trim silk cady satin mini dress from Versace. The dress is reportedly priced at approximately ₹6,60,700.
With its satin finish, lace details and lingerie-inspired design, the outfit had a softer and more playful feel.
The mini dress brought out a younger, flirtier side of Suhana's style while still staying firmly rooted in luxury fashion. She paired it with a Chanel bag, completing the look with another touch of classic designer glamour.
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