Suhana Khan knows how to keep things interesting when it comes to fashion, and her latest Instagram carousel is proof.

Sharing glimpses from a glamorous Cartier evening, Suhana posted pictures featuring beautiful waterfront views, sunsets, moonlit moments and even a few adorable cats. Her caption, "Cartier made me a cat person," perfectly tied the entire photo dump together.

But, naturally, it was her wardrobe that caught everyone's attention.

For her first look, Suhana slipped into a stunning plum strapless dress by Alex Perry. The outfit, reportedly priced at around ₹2,14,532, featured a structured corset-style bodice and a long, sleek silhouette.

The deep plum shade made the look stand out instantly. Instead of going for the usual black evening gown, Suhana chose a rich colour that felt elegant, bold and refreshing.

The dress did not need excessive styling. Its sharp tailoring and flattering fit were enough to create a strong fashion moment.