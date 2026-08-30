‘Hanuman Ansh’ has emerged as a surprise box office performer despite featuring no major star. In its fourth week, the film witnessed an unexpected surge, recording its highest collection on the 23rd day.

While Yash’s ‘Toxic’ is struggling to show growth at the box office, a film without a big or recognisable face has turned into a surprise tsunami in its fourth week. We are talking about the devotional drama ‘Hanuman Ansh’, which released on August 7 and initially seemed headed for disaster after a slow first two weeks. However, the film picked up momentum from its third week and has now recorded its biggest single-day collection on Day 23.

Hanuman Ansh Records Biggest Collection On Day 23

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, ‘Hanuman Ansh’ collected approximately Rs 9.25 crore on its 23rd day, which was the second day of its fourth week. The film witnessed a massive 48% jump in its collection compared to Day 22. Interestingly, ‘Hanuman Ansh’ was screened across 4,137 shows on Saturday, while it had received only 355 shows on its opening day.

This means the film’s show count on Day 23 was around 11.65 times higher than its opening day. After 23 days, the film’s India net collection stands at Rs 27.38 crore, while its gross collection has reached Rs 32.33 crore.

Low-Budget Film Turns Into A Blockbuster

There are different reports regarding the budget of ‘Hanuman Ansh’. While some reports claim that the film was made on a budget of Rs 10 crore, newer reports suggest its cost could be as low as Rs 2 crore. Either way, the film has emerged as a blockbuster.

If the Rs 2 crore budget figure is considered, the film has already earned over 13 times its reported cost in India net collections. Its Day 23 collection alone was more than 4.6 times the reported budget.

Hanuman Ansh Cast And Story

The devotional drama is inspired by the life of Neem Karoli Baba. Produced under the banners of Swayambhu Media Network Private Limited and Holy Cow Home Productions, the film stars Chandan Anand, Shobhinav Satya, Purnima Tiwari and Vihaan Shedge.