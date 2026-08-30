Comedian Samay Raina is under fire after a comic exchange with Sharon Verma on 'India's Got Latent' involving jokes on Bihar and Kashmir. The incident has drawn criticism from several political leaders, prompting calls for responsible comedy.

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Comedian Samay Raina has come under fresh criticism after an exchange with comedian Sharon Verma on Season 2 of India's Got Latent triggered strong reactions over jokes involving Bihar and Kashmir. Several political leaders have commented on the episode, with some condemning the remarks while others calling for the exchange to be viewed in the context of comedy.

Vindu Dara Singh calls for unity

Amid the political reactions, actor Vindu Dara Singh stressed the importance of keeping the country united while discussing the broader question of governance and state boundaries. "Our country is vast, with a population of 1.5 billion; it cannot be governed by a single individual sitting at the center, the way kings and maharajas used to rule from Delhi in the past," he said while speaking to ANI. He continued, "For the country's progress, governance at the state level is essential, but all states must remain united... Punjab and Haryana were once part of the same region; the area was divided, but that happened because it was too vast and difficult to administer. When a state is divided, understand that it is often for the better, it is not necessarily a bad thing. So, let us remember that we are one. Stay away from those who wish to spread hatred or incite conflict between communities."

Singh's remarks came amid criticism of an exchange between comedian Samay Raina and comedian Sharon Verma during Season 2 of 'India's Got Latent', which has attracted political attention over jokes involving Bihar and Kashmir. Sharon Verma, a former contestant from the first season, appeared as a panellist alongside Samay Raina, Orry, Archana Puran Singh and Nishant Suri. During the episode, Raina made a joke about Verma's Bihari roots and stereotypes surrounding migration for work. Verma responded with a joke about Raina's Kashmiri identity and "getting stoned", and also said she had "atleast left her state by choice." https://www.instagram.com/p/Dcl57YdykCe/ The exchange appeared to be mutual comic banter, with both comedians engaging with the jokes. However, clips from the episode have since drawn strong reactions online and the comments have also attracted political attention.

Political Backlash

Shiv Sena (UBT) criticises Raina

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey criticised Raina's comedy and said the comedian should avoid bringing caste, states or religions into his routines. "Samay Raina is a comedian. His comedy routines often feature a great deal of obscenity. He has been involved in numerous controversies before; he has always been a controversial figure... But Samay Raina has just made another controversial statement. His recent altercation with another comedian, Sharon Verma, reveals a profound lack of understanding on their part. These people will stoop to any level just to make money. Samay Raina understands neither Bihar nor Jammu and Kashmir properly. Although he hails from Jammu and Kashmir, he shows no loyalty to that region, and certainly none to the people of Bihar... Just stick to comedy. Why drag specific castes, states, or religions into it?...", he said.

Bihar Minister condemns derogatory remarks

Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari also criticised derogatory remarks against citizens and said the BJP stands for an undivided India without discrimination based on caste or creed. "Any derogatory remark against any citizen of our country is intolerable; those who make such comments are essentially talking about tearing the nation apart. We envision an undivided India; for us, the king and the commoner are equal, and there should be no discrimination in the country based on caste or creed. This is the clear stance of the BJP," Tiwari said.

'Humour should be taken as humour': Sanjay Nirupam

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam said comedy should be treated as comedy, but said he was uncomfortable with both the Bihar-related remark and Verma's response concerning Kashmir. He said, "Samay Raina's show is a comedy show, and I believe humour should be taken as humour. I know the remark related to Bihar wasn't good, and the way the girl connected to Bihar gave a sharp retort in the context of Kashmir, didn't sit well with me either... The atrocities committed against Kashmiri Pandits - she, in some way, commented on those atrocities, and Samay Raina, who is a Kashmiri Pandit, was clapping for it. That didn't sit well with me either... I felt like the injustice faced by Kashmiri Pandits was being mocked, but in the end, I forgive both those kids. It was humour, and it should be taken as a joke...There is no place for obscenity in society. If someone spreads obscenity in the name of humour, then certainly there should be a ban on them..."

Congress leader Harish Rawat on the 'value of humour'

Congress leader Harish Rawat said humour loses its value when it is used to mock a caste, community or region. "Humour is a divine art form that uplifts people, gladdens the heart, and lightens the burden of worries. However, when you misuse it to portray a caste, community, or region in a derogatory or mocking manner, it diminishes the value of humour itself. Samay Raina needs to understand this," Rawat said.

AAP leader suggests dialogue

AAP leader Sanjay Singh took a more conciliatory position, saying comedians may make mistakes while trying to make audiences laugh and that they should be engaged in dialogue rather than targeted. "I think that if a comedian says something like this, their intention is to make people laugh. In that process, sometimes they make mistakes. But I think it is not right to turn it into an issue and target them. Instead, one should engage in dialogue with them and explain," he said.

BJP MLA condemns 'mischievous acts'

BJP MLA RS Pathania condemned the remarks, saying, "India has a collective flow, a collective sentiment, India has a history, a tradition, and a golden future. Mischievous acts like this have previously led to fines for Samay Raina, but by tearing apart the guidelines set by law, the Constitution, and social ethics, he has made the remark again. We condemn it..."

PDP leader on respecting Kashmiri Pandits

PDP leader Syed Tajamul Islam emphasised the importance of respecting Kashmiri Pandits and their connection to Jammu and Kashmir. "The land of Jammu and Kashmir remains incomplete without (Kashmiri Pandits)... They did not leave their homes out of mere choice. The way these personalities are sometimes treated, there is no room for such conduct in either religion or humanity... We await their return, but wherever they are, they deserve great respect," he said.

'Be mindful of others' feelings': Tariq Anwar

Congress leader Tariq Anwar said people should be mindful of others' feelings while speaking. "We are civilised citizens of India. People are born in different places. While speaking, one should keep in mind that no one's feelings are hurt," he said.

BJP leader calls for stricter laws

BJP leader Ram Kadam called for stricter legal measures against remarks that hurt religious or other sentiments, while also urging the public to respond on social media. "We all respect any artist's talent, his art, but if under the guise of art, someone's faith, belief, or sentiments are hurt, it simply means that the artist is crossing certain boundaries to cause pain to people. Now this has become a trend. For publicity stunts, people start dragging in gods and goddesses or sentiments... It all ends with an apology... Now the time has come to enact a strict law against this... Then no one will have the courage to do such things. Enacting a strict law is the need of the hour, but until such a law is made, the public should ban such people on social media so that their minds come to their senses... Whether it's Samay Raina or anyone else under the guise of art, no one's sentiments can be hurt, and if someone is doing that, they cannot be forgiven."

Samay Raina and Sharon Verma have yet to issue a public response to the criticism surrounding their exchange. (ANI)