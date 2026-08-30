The futuristic structure is located on Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey's sprawling Malibu property.

Unlike a traditional luxury mansion with rectangular rooms, glass walls and sharp architectural lines, this home has an entirely different personality. Its rounded exterior resembles a giant concrete shell emerging from the California landscape.

The approximately 6,500-square-foot structure is not the couple's primary residence. Instead, it was designed as a separate space where the family could entertain guests and enjoy time away from the main house.

And unlike most celebrity guesthouses, this one looks like it could easily belong to Tony Stark.

The House Was Built Using an Extraordinary Technique

What makes the Malibu dome even more fascinating is how it was constructed.

The structure uses the Binishell architectural system, originally developed by Italian industrial designer Dante Bini. The technique uses an inflatable form to help create the building's distinctive curved shape before the concrete structure is completed.

Robert Downey Jr.'s unusual home was designed using a modern interpretation of this architectural concept. The result is a dramatic thin-shell concrete structure built around flowing, organic shapes instead of conventional corners and straight walls.

Its unusual appearance immediately sets it apart from the massive luxury homes usually associated with Hollywood's biggest stars.

Almost No Straight Lines Inside

The strange design continues once you step inside.

Traditional homes are built around straight walls, rectangular rooms and sharp corners. Robert Downey Jr.'s dome house takes a completely different approach.

The interiors feature curved walls, rounded spaces and organically shaped openings. The unusual geometry meant that designing and furnishing the home required a completely different approach from a conventional luxury property.

Despite its futuristic appearance, the structure was transformed into a functional and comfortable living space.

The Clubhouse reportedly includes several guest spaces, a kitchen and dining area, entertainment zones and even a private screening room.

One of the home's most eye-catching features is also said to be a large saltwater aquarium positioned near the entrance.