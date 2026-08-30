Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2 has sparked controversy after a viral exchange with comedian Sharon Verma over Bihar and Kashmir. The remarks have drawn political criticism, reigniting debate over comedy and sensitive issues.

Samay Raina’s latest episode of India’s Got Latent 2 has triggered controversy after jokes about Bihar and Kashmir went viral. What began as banter between Raina and comedian Sharon Verma has now drawn political criticism, with leaders questioning whether sensitive regional and historical issues should be used for comedy.

What Happened Between Samay Raina And Sharon Verma?

Sharon Verma appeared as a panelist on a recent episode of India’s Got Latent 2. During their interaction, Samay Raina made a joke about Sharon’s Bihari background, referring to her moving from Bihar to Mumbai for work.

Sharon hit back with a remark about Raina’s Kashmiri identity. Her response quickly became the more discussed part of the exchange, with clips from the episode spreading across social media.

Sharon’s Kashmir Remark Sparks Debate

Sharon reportedly responded to Raina by saying that, unlike him, she had left her state by choice. While some viewers viewed the comeback as part of the show’s humour, others felt the remark touched upon the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits, making it a sensitive issue.

The viral exchange soon moved beyond social media debates, with political leaders weighing in on the controversy.

Politicians React To India’s Got Latent 2 Row

Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari criticised derogatory comments about any state or community, stressing that caste and regional identity should not become grounds for discrimination.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey also questioned the use of caste, state and religion-related subjects in comedy. He argued that entertainment should have certain boundaries when sensitive issues are involved.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam said comedy should be treated as comedy but expressed discomfort with both the Bihar joke and the Kashmir-related response, particularly given the history surrounding Kashmiri Pandit displacement.

The controversy also drew reactions from Jammu and Kashmir. PDP leader Syed Tajamul Islam stressed the importance of respecting Kashmiri Pandits, while BJP MLA RS Pathania criticised the remarks.

As the clips continue circulating online, the debate over comedy, free expression and sensitivity has once again taken centre stage.