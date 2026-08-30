Yash’s ‘Toxic’ is nearing the ₹200 crore mark in India after four days, despite witnessing a decline in collections on Saturday. The film has also crossed ₹250 crore worldwide.

Yash’s much-awaited action drama ‘Toxic’ continued its box office run over the first weekend, but the film failed to witness the expected growth in collections on Saturday. After opening with an impressive ₹101.10 crore net in India, the film has recorded a decline on each of the following three days. Despite the slowdown, ‘Toxic’ is now close to entering the ₹200 crore club in India and has already crossed ₹250 crore worldwide.

Toxic Day 4 ,Box Office Collection

‘Toxic’ collected ₹24.50 crore net in India on Day 4, according to the latest figures. The collection was around 9.9% lower than the ₹27.20 crore earned on Day 3.

The film opened with ₹101.10 crore on Day 1, followed by ₹37.65 crore on Day 2 and ₹27.20 crore on Day 3. With Saturday’s earnings added, the Yash starrer has now earned ₹190.45 crore net in India in four days.

The film is expected to cross the ₹200 crore mark in India after its Day 5 figures are recorded. A collection of around ₹10 crore on Sunday would be enough for ‘Toxic’ to enter the coveted club.

Hindi Version Crosses ₹100 Crore

The Hindi version of ‘Toxic’ has emerged as the film’s biggest contributor among its language versions. It has now crossed the ₹100 crore milestone, with its total net collection reaching ₹114.50 crore.

On Day 4, the Hindi version contributed ₹15.50 crore, taking its overall collection to ₹114.50 crore. The Kannada version earned ₹6.60 crore on Saturday and has collected ₹43.40 crore so far.

The Telugu version added ₹1.50 crore on Day 4, taking its total to ₹22 crore. Meanwhile, the Tamil version collected around ₹0.75 crore on Saturday, with its total standing at ₹8.50 crore. The Malayalam version earned ₹15 lakh on Day 4 and has collected ₹2.05 crore so far.

Together, all five language versions have taken ‘Toxic’ to ₹190.45 crore net in India after four days.

Toxic Day 4 Shows and Occupancy

On Saturday, ‘Toxic’ was screened across 17,612 shows in India. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 22.33%.

The morning shows registered 15.31% occupancy, while the afternoon shows recorded 26.69%. The evening shows had an occupancy of around 25%, with the final figures for the late-evening shows still awaited.

Toxic Worldwide Box Office Collection

‘Toxic’ also continued its overseas run on Day 4. The film earned approximately ₹4 crore from overseas markets, taking its overseas collection to around ₹27.25 crore.

In India, the film’s gross collection stood at approximately ₹227.50 crore. As a result, ‘Toxic’ has recorded a worldwide gross collection of approximately ₹254.75 crore in four days.

With Sunday expected to bring another crucial day for the film, all eyes are now on whether Yash’s ‘Toxic’ can regain momentum and comfortably cross the ₹200 crore net milestone in India.