Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday And More: 7 Star Kids With the Most Glamorous Style
Star kids are not only paving their way in the glam industry but also slowly making better film choices and working on their craft. However, when it comes to serving style? No one does it better than them!
Yay to fashion moments!
Be it Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, or even Sara Ali Khan, star kids are all over the industry right now, and there's no denying that. They live a luxe life and shell fashion goals like no other. From making mixed movie choices to constantly being on audiences' radar, here's looking at the impeccable fashion moments that serve them well.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan's fashion sense is very bohemian and chic. She loves to add a pop of colour to her makeup looks, dress, and even accessories.
Rasha Thadani
Rasha, just like her mother, the iconic Raveena Tandon, loves to lean on desi style for her fashion game. From cute kurtis to jhumkas, her style is super flawless.
Suhana Khan
Suhana has one of the most luxurious collection of bags, watches and accessories. She is swanky queen who knows how to do fashion right!
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is one such product of nepotism whom we all love - thanks to her acting, nature, and public figure skills. She is warm and loves fashion. Her style often inclines towards silhouette gowns, textured red carpet moments, and flowy fabrics.
Shanaya Kapoor
No one does the lehengas better than Shanaya. She has got that toned body, soft features, and striking looks, just like her mother, Maheep Kapoor, making her look like a diva.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of legendary Sridevi, is a saree queen. She loves to style sarees in different styles, and we love each of her desi looks.
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