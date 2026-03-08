- Home
- Entertainment
- International Women’s Day 2026: Rasha Thadani to Suhana Khan – Net Worth of Bollywood’s Star Daughters
International Women’s Day 2026: Rasha Thadani to Suhana Khan – Net Worth of Bollywood’s Star Daughters
International Women’s Day is being celebrated worldwide on March 8. On this special occasion, let’s take a look at the impressive net worth of some of Bollywood’s famous star daughters—one of them leading the list.
Star Daughters and Their Net Worth
Many Bollywood stars have daughters who are now carving their own path in the film industry. From acting to brand endorsements, these star kids are building impressive careers. Let’s take a look at their net worth and see who leads the list with the highest earnings.
6. Rasha Thadani
Rasha Thadani, daughter of Bollywood star Raveena Tandon, has recently stepped into the film industry. Despite being a newcomer, reports suggest she already has an estimated net worth of around ₹5 crore, thanks to brand deals, social media popularity, and early acting projects.
5. Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has stepped into the film industry and is gradually building her own identity. According to media reports, Suhana already has an estimated net worth of around ₹13 crore, driven by films, brand endorsements, and her strong social media presence.
4. Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, has appeared in several films and shared screen space with many big stars. According to reports, the young actress owns assets worth around ₹74 crore, earned through movies, brand endorsements, and advertisements.
3. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of legendary actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, is active in both Bollywood and South Indian films. According to reports, the actress owns assets worth around ₹82 crore, earned through films, endorsements, and brand collaborations.
Also Read: Happy Women's Day 2026: 40 + Wishes, Messages, SMS, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook/WhatsApp Status Ideas To Share
2. Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has carved a strong identity for herself in Bollywood. Having starred in several successful films, the actress reportedly has an estimated net worth of around ₹82 crore through movies, endorsements, and brand collaborations.
1. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, is among the top actresses in the industry. Often called a “hit machine,” she has delivered several successful films. According to reports, Alia owns assets worth a massive ₹550 crore, making her one of the richest star daughters in Bollywood.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.