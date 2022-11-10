SEXY Pictures and Video: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara shows off cleavage in tight sky blue corset

Model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara has hit the headlines recently following her separation from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Mauro Icardi. The Argentinian star, who recently enjoyed a trip to Europe with her five children, charmed her Instagram followers by flaunting her assets in a spectacular outfit.

Argentinian model and entrepreneur Wanda Nada, who recently hit the headlines following her separation from footballer and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Mauro Icardi, continues to enchant her Instagram fans with stunning photos of her day-to-day activities.

In her latest Instagram post, Wanda Nara, who owns a collection of swimwear, sportswear and cosmetics, the Argentinian celebrity shows off her cleavage in a tight sky-blue corset and black sequinned high-waist parallels.

In the clip posted, Mauro Icardi's ex-wife shows off her day's outfit in a mirror selfie video. The Argentinian model accessorised her look with golden loops, rings, bracelets and hot-red nail paint.

Wanda Nara has been fodder for trolls since her separation from the Galatasary footballer. Her latest post also drew criticism from haters, with one user commenting, "She's a poor woman, all she has is money." Another one stated, "My brother İcardi enjoyed it."

The Argentinian diva recently enjoyed a European trip with her five children. One of Wanda Nara's photos that grabbed the attention of her followers was a cleavage-revealing picture of herself in a white bathrobe and eating a plate of salad in her hotel room in Rome.

