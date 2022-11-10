SEXY Pictures and Video: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara shows off cleavage in tight sky blue corset

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara has hit the headlines recently following her separation from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Mauro Icardi. The Argentinian star, who recently enjoyed a trip to Europe with her five children, charmed her Instagram followers by flaunting her assets in a spectacular outfit.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Argentinian model and entrepreneur Wanda Nada, who recently hit the headlines following her separation from footballer and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Mauro Icardi, continues to enchant her Instagram fans with stunning photos of her day-to-day activities.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    In her latest Instagram post, Wanda Nara, who owns a collection of swimwear, sportswear and cosmetics, the Argentinian celebrity shows off her cleavage in a tight sky-blue corset and black sequinned high-waist parallels.

    WATCH: Wanda Nara flaunts her assets in this selfie video

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    In the clip posted, Mauro Icardi's ex-wife shows off her day's outfit in a mirror selfie video. The Argentinian model accessorised her look with golden loops, rings, bracelets and hot-red nail paint.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Wanda Nara has been fodder for trolls since her separation from the Galatasary footballer. Her latest post also drew criticism from haters, with one user commenting, "She's a poor woman, all she has is money." Another one stated, "My brother İcardi enjoyed it."

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    The Argentinian diva recently enjoyed a European trip with her five children. One of Wanda Nara's photos that grabbed the attention of her followers was a cleavage-revealing picture of herself in a white bathrobe and eating a plate of salad in her hotel room in Rome.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Wanda Nara may be in the news for her separation from Argentinian footballer Mauro Icardi, yet the model and entrepreneur is owing her Instagram game and paying no attention to all those trolling her.

