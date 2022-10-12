SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara looked ultra-hot in cleavage-revealing outfits
Model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara, who recently announced her separation from Argentinian footballer Mauro Icardi, continues to charm her followers on Instagram with stunning photographs from her daily life. Here's a look at 10 times the sexy lady wowed in cleavage-revealing outfits
Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram
Celebrity Wanda Nara, who announced a 'painful' end to her nine-year marriage with Argentinian footballer Mauro Icardi last month, continues to charm her over 15 million Instagram followers with stunning photographs in varied outfits. Although the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Icardi claims he is trying to win his lady love back, the model and entrepreneur continue to enjoy her life as a public figure.
Here's a look at 10 times Wanda Nara looked ultra-sexy in cleavage-revealing outfits:
Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram
Wanda Nara's latest Instagram post has left her fans drooling as the model stunned in an animal print body-hugging dress. With minimalistic make up, the star shows off her plunging neckline as she teases with her blonde hair.
Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram
Wanda Nara, who owns a cosmetic, swimwear and sportswear brand, recently posed in a stunning cleavage-revealing white netted dress and paired it with a denim jacket. The dress had a belt around the waist, accentuating the model's voluptuous figure.
Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram
The Argentinian model looks gorgeous in this black ensemble. Wanda Nara paired a bikini-type black netted top with black pants and a black blazer. The celebrity charmed her fans with minimalistic make-up and straightened hair with several poses.
Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram
In this photograph, Mauro Icardi's ex-wife charmed her followers with a body-hugging white dress, showing off her well-toned body. The dress has a splash of mirror work and a thigh-high slit behind it. Wanda paired her look with black heels.
Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram
In this body-hugging blue dress, Wanda Nara looks absolutely gorgeous. Paired with transparent heels, the celebrity model tied her hair into a pony to add to her glamour.
Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram
While appearing as a judge on 'The Masked Singer', Wanda Nara recently put on a busty display in a tight-fitting black dress. The model dazzled on Argentina's version of the hit show 'La Mascara', which translates as 'Who is the mask'?
Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram
Mauro Icardi's former wife, Wanda Nara, stuns in this floral one-piece black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. With shocking red lipstick, the model makes a bold statement.
Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram
The Argentinian celebrity, who recently claimed former Premier League star Dani Osvaldo flirted with her while she married to Icardi, looks elegant in this silver gown with a plunging neckline. The backless dress with a long tail shows off Wanda Nara's voluptuous figure. She paired her look with a diamond necklace, ear rings, and a matching clutch.
Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram
In this selfie, Wanda Nara wows in an olive green cleavage-revealing jumpsuit. Designed with bold gold buttons, the outfit fits the Argentinian model like a charm.
Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram
One of her recent Instagram posts won the hearts of her fans as Wanda Nara showed off her beauty in a strapless wine-coloured gown with a feathered tail. Paired with a unique head piece, the Argentinian model captioned the photograph, "Very elegant."