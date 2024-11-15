Mohanlal’s Barroz gets release date, filmmaker Fazil speaks about surprising coincidence in announcement video

Mohanlal's directorial debut, Barroz, finally has a release date and the announcement was made by filmmaker Fazil who spoke about a surprising coincidence.

The highly anticipated Malayalam film Barroz, directed by Mohanlal, has finally announced its release date after multiple delays. Renowned filmmaker Fazil made the official announcement through a video by speaking about the uniqueness of the release date.

In a video shared by Fazil, he recounted an interesting conversation with Mohanlal about the film's release date. Mohanlal casually asked him to announce the date, and when Fazil inquired, Mohanlal revealed that it would be December 25, 2024. Fazil, who was struck by the coincidence, realized that the date held special significance. Barroz will release on the same date as two of Mohanlal’s iconic films—Manichitrathazhu and Manjil Virinja Pookkal, both of which also premiered on December 25th. Fazil described the alignment as "divine blessing" and a "perfect alignment" of fate as the date wasn't pre-determined.

Fazil further shared that both Mohanlal and his wife, Suchitra, were surprised by the coincidence, as was Antony Perumbavoor, who also contacted Fazil expressing their astonishment. Fazil emphasized the lasting impact of Manjil Virinja Pookkal, which played a pivotal role in shaping Mohanlal’s career, and Manichitrathazhu, which remains a timeless classic.

In addition to marking Mohanlal’s directorial debut, Mohanlal plays a crucial role in this 3D film. The film’s cinematography is handled by Santosh Sivan, while the music is composed by Mark Kilian and Lydian Nadhaswaram.

