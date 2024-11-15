Bigg Boss 18: Did Chhahat Pandey bite Chum Darang during Time God task? Read on

Chum Darang accused Chhahat Pandey of biting her during the Time God assignment on Bigg Boss 18. The Badhaai Do actor even revealed the bite marks to Chhahat. 

Bigg Boss 18: Did Chhahat Pandey bite Chum Darang during Time God task? Read on RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 11:30 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

In the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 18, participants raced hard to pick the new Time God, resulting in a whirlwind of turmoil within the house. In addition to the fight between Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee, Chaahat Pandey and Chum Darang became violent.

Following Shilpa Shirodkar's accident, the housemates decided to halt the Time God selection challenge. During this period, Chaahat Pandey proceeded to collect tea packets scattered about. Chum Darang, who had been sitting with Shirodkar, came past Chaahat after Shrutika Arjun summoned him to the eating room, and Chaahat mistook Chum for someone who wanted to steal the pouches. This prompted her to yell at Chum, telling her not to take them away.

Also Read: Sania Mirza Net Worth: Know tennis star's assets, car collection

Darang lost her passion and screamed back, resulting in a heated debate that rapidly turned violent. Chaahat pulled Darang's shirt from behind, forcing Darang to seize several tea pouches as retribution. The other female roommates, including Karan Veer Mehra, interfered, encouraging Darang to leave. Darang was furious and flung the tea pouches at Chaahat before leaving.

Chaahat sat on the floor, weeping in rage, wondering why Karan hadn't interfered or called Chum out on his behaviour. In response, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 champion stated, "If no boys speak up, girls will respond."

Also Read: Kareena, Salman to Ranbir: 10 Bollywood stars' childhood photos

Later, Eisha told Avinash and Alice Mishra that she witnessed Chaahat clawing and biting Chum during the confrontation. Eisha said she was attempting to break up the brawl and observed Chaahat's conduct firsthand.

That night, Chum approached Chaahat and showed her the bite wounds on her arms. Chaahat denied biting and scratching her. When Chum mentioned that Eisha had witnessed and relayed the incident with her, Chaahat questioned why she should believe Eisha's testimony.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mohanlal's Barroz gets release date, filmmaker Fazil speaks about surprising coincidence in announcement video dmn

Mohanlal’s Barroz gets release date, filmmaker Fazil speaks about surprising coincidence in announcement video

Bigg Boss 18: 'Daant tod dungi..'; Chum Darang-Chaahat Pandey get into ugly spat over task [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: 'Daant tod dungi..'; Chum Darang-Chaahat Pandey get into ugly spat over task [WATCH]

Kanguva box office collection day 1: Suriya, Bobby Deol's movie sets a strong opening record NTI

Kanguva box office collection day 1: Suriya, Bobby Deol's movie sets strong opening record

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina reveals how she lost over 50 kg naturally (WATCH) dmn

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina reveals how she lost over 50 kg naturally (WATCH)

Mika Singh's Pakistani fan gives Rs 3 Crore Rolex watch, diamond rings and more; video goes viral RBA

WATCH: Mika Singh's Pakistani fan gives Rs 3 Crore Rolex watch, diamond rings and more; video goes viral

Recent Stories

7 Reasons why drinking hot water before bed can boost your health NTI

7 Reasons why drinking hot water before bed can boost your health

Tribal community exemplifies sacrifice, loyalty, and bravery for the nation: CM Yogi dmn

Tribal community exemplifies sacrifice, loyalty, and bravery for the nation: CM Yogi

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH) shk

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH)

Looking for Hyundai Creta alternatives? From Grand Vitara to Seltos, take a look at top choices gcw

Looking for Hyundai Creta alternatives? From Grand Vitara to Seltos, take a look at top choices

Who is Anshul Kamboj, the Haryana pacer to become only 3rd bowler to claim all 10 wickets in Ranji Trophy? vkp

Who is Anshul Kamboj, the Haryana pacer to become only 3rd bowler to claim all 10 wickets in Ranji Trophy?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon