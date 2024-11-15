Bigg Boss 18: Did Chhahat Pandey bite Chum Darang during Time God task? Read on

Chum Darang accused Chhahat Pandey of biting her during the Time God assignment on Bigg Boss 18. The Badhaai Do actor even revealed the bite marks to Chhahat.

In the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 18, participants raced hard to pick the new Time God, resulting in a whirlwind of turmoil within the house. In addition to the fight between Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee, Chaahat Pandey and Chum Darang became violent.

Following Shilpa Shirodkar's accident, the housemates decided to halt the Time God selection challenge. During this period, Chaahat Pandey proceeded to collect tea packets scattered about. Chum Darang, who had been sitting with Shirodkar, came past Chaahat after Shrutika Arjun summoned him to the eating room, and Chaahat mistook Chum for someone who wanted to steal the pouches. This prompted her to yell at Chum, telling her not to take them away.

Darang lost her passion and screamed back, resulting in a heated debate that rapidly turned violent. Chaahat pulled Darang's shirt from behind, forcing Darang to seize several tea pouches as retribution. The other female roommates, including Karan Veer Mehra, interfered, encouraging Darang to leave. Darang was furious and flung the tea pouches at Chaahat before leaving.

Chaahat sat on the floor, weeping in rage, wondering why Karan hadn't interfered or called Chum out on his behaviour. In response, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 champion stated, "If no boys speak up, girls will respond."

Later, Eisha told Avinash and Alice Mishra that she witnessed Chaahat clawing and biting Chum during the confrontation. Eisha said she was attempting to break up the brawl and observed Chaahat's conduct firsthand.

That night, Chum approached Chaahat and showed her the bite wounds on her arms. Chaahat denied biting and scratching her. When Chum mentioned that Eisha had witnessed and relayed the incident with her, Chaahat questioned why she should believe Eisha's testimony.

