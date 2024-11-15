Kanguva box office collection day 1: Suriya, Bobby Deol's movie sets strong opening record

Kanguva, directed by Siva and starring Suriya alongside Bobby Deol, arrived with immense pre-release buzz, and it didn’t disappoint. After two years of anticipation, the film's first shows, even as early as 4 am in Kerala, saw a huge turnout, validating the excitement surrounding it. Now, the first-day box office collection figures are in, and they are impressive.

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Kanguva earned 22 crores net in India on its opening day. These numbers are preliminary, and the final figures could vary. Another tracker, Cinetrak, reported a global opening day collection of 26.5 crores, with 18 crores coming from domestic bookings alone. In Tamil Nadu, the film earned a solid 11 crores on Day 1, though this figure was reported by Cinetrak at 10:30 pm on Thursday and is subject to revisions. The official global opening collection figures are expected to be released by the producers soon.

Kanguva is produced by K.E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations. The film, with a hefty estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, is a grand visual spectacle filmed across seven countries and various locations in India.

Directed by Siva, Kanguva is set in a period 1,500 years in the past, with Suriya playing the lead role, facing off against Bobby Deol in what promises to be an epic showdown. The supporting cast includes talented actors like Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda, adding depth to this ambitious project.

With its impressive opening numbers and massive scale, Kanguva has set a solid foundation for a successful run at the box office.

