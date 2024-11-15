Bigg Boss 18: 'Daant tod dungi..'; Chum Darang-Chaahat Pandey get into ugly spat over task [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18 heats up as contestants Chaahat Pandey and Chum Darang get into a fiery spat during the Time God task, leaving housemates shocked.
 

Bigg Boss 18: 'Daant tod dungi..'; Chum Darang-Chaahat Pandey get into ugly spat over task [WATCH] NTI
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 9:36 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 9:36 AM IST

Bigg Boss 18 has been full of drama this season, but the latest episode took things to a whole new level. Despite the show struggling with TRP ratings, it continues to be a hot topic on social media, largely due to the intense fights and controversies brewing inside the house. One such moment that has grabbed everyone’s attention is the explosive altercation between contestants Chaahat Pandey and Chum Darang during the Time God task.

The Time God task, which grants immunity and power over the house, has been a game-changer for the contestants. Whoever holds the title gets to run the house like the captain and is immune to elimination, making it one of the most fiercely contested challenges in the show. Contestants like Arfeen Khan and Vivian Dsena have dominated the task in the past, making it a coveted position.

In the latest round, Chaahat, Rajat Dalal, and Shilpa Shirodkar were the contenders for the title. The task required them to collect tea bags in baskets, while the rest of the housemates tried to help or hinder the progress of their chosen contenders. Things quickly took a dark turn when Chaahat and Chum got into a heated argument. Chum, in an attempt to sabotage Chaahat's chances, tried to remove tea bags from her basket. This led to a physical altercation between the two women.

The tension escalated rapidly, with both contestants shouting and exchanging angry words. In a shocking moment, Chum threatened Chaahat, saying, “Daanth tod dungi” (I’ll break your teeth). Her rage reached a boiling point, and she even gestured aggressively, as if to strike Chaahat, prompting fellow housemates to step in and separate the two.

The incident left the housemates stunned and sparked widespread reactions online. With Bigg Boss 18's TRP numbers still struggling, the drama from this fight will keep fans talking for days to come.

