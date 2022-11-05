SEXY and BOLD Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara goes braless; reveals cleavage in bathrobe
Model and businesswoman Wanda Nara, who made headlines when she split from Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi, continues to enchant her Instagram fans with beautiful photos of her day-to-day activities.
Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram
Argentinian model and entrepreneur Wanda Nada, who recently hit the headlines following her separation from footballer and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Mauro Icardi, is currently enjoying a vacation in Europe with her five children. Her latest Instagram update has grabbed her fans' attention as she flaunted her assets in a bathrobe.
Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram
"Thank you @palazzodama The most beautiful hotel in Rome 🖤🤍" wrote Wanda Nara in the post's caption. Mauro Icardi's former wife poses for the camera wearing only a white bathrobe as she enjoys a salad plate in her hotel room.
Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram
Wanda Nara reveals her cleavage and well-toned legs in the photograph as she enjoys her plate of food. With her hair tied in a bun and minimalistic makeup on, the Argentinian model wows her fans with her sexy look.
Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram
Wanda Nara had earlier posted pictures of her time in Rome with her kids. "The best travel companions, here before I start work, hike and ice cream in Rome with mom," Mauro Icardi's ex-wife wrote.
Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram
"Rome with Love." read another post where Wanda Nara is seen with two of her daughters having a good time at some of the iconic places of the Italian capital city.
Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram
The Argentinian businesswoman owns a swimwear, sportswear and cosmetic collection and has been on the move this week. "Rome ♥️ ida And my tour this week 🙃 was.. Istanbul-London-London-Paris Paris-Milan Milano-Rome Rome-London London-Istanbul-Argentina 🔜 All in one week," she wrote in her Instagram post.
Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram
Amidst her tour, Wanda Nara also showcased glimpses of her swimwear brand. Mauro Icardi's former wife wowed her fans with photographs flaunting her curves in a sexy black bikini and swimsuit.
Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram
One of her recent photographs that charmed her followers was from Paris. Wanda Nara showed off her well-toned legs, wearing only a long black leather coat and knee-length leather boots. With the iconic Eiffel Tower in the backdrop, the Argentinian model raises the temperature with her glamour quotient.
Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram
The mother of five, who is probably still reeling under the stress of her separation from Galatasaray's Mauro Incardi, is sure having a good time in Europe with her kids, and fans would be hoping to see more pictures from her sojourn.
