    SEXY and BOLD Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara goes braless; reveals cleavage in bathrobe

    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

    Model and businesswoman Wanda Nara, who made headlines when she split from Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi, continues to enchant her Instagram fans with beautiful photos of her day-to-day activities.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Argentinian model and entrepreneur Wanda Nada, who recently hit the headlines following her separation from footballer and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Mauro Icardi, is currently enjoying a vacation in Europe with her five children. Her latest Instagram update has grabbed her fans' attention as she flaunted her assets in a bathrobe.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    "Thank you @palazzodama The most beautiful hotel in Rome 🖤🤍" wrote Wanda Nara in the post's caption. Mauro Icardi's former wife poses for the camera wearing only a white bathrobe as she enjoys a salad plate in her hotel room.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Wanda Nara reveals her cleavage and well-toned legs in the photograph as she enjoys her plate of food. With her hair tied in a bun and minimalistic makeup on, the Argentinian model wows her fans with her sexy look.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Wanda Nara had earlier posted pictures of her time in Rome with her kids. "The best travel companions, here before I start work, hike and ice cream in Rome with mom," Mauro Icardi's ex-wife wrote.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    "Rome with Love." read another post where Wanda Nara is seen with two of her daughters having a good time at some of the iconic places of the Italian capital city.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    The Argentinian businesswoman owns a swimwear, sportswear and cosmetic collection and has been on the move this week. "Rome ♥️ ida And my tour this week 🙃 was.. Istanbul-London-London-Paris Paris-Milan Milano-Rome Rome-London London-Istanbul-Argentina 🔜 All in one week," she wrote in her Instagram post.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Amidst her tour, Wanda Nara also showcased glimpses of her swimwear brand. Mauro Icardi's former wife wowed her fans with photographs flaunting her curves in a sexy black bikini and swimsuit.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    One of her recent photographs that charmed her followers was from Paris. Wanda Nara showed off her well-toned legs, wearing only a long black leather coat and knee-length leather boots. With the iconic Eiffel Tower in the backdrop, the Argentinian model raises the temperature with her glamour quotient.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    The mother of five, who is probably still reeling under the stress of her separation from Galatasaray's Mauro Incardi, is sure having a good time in Europe with her kids, and fans would be hoping to see more pictures from her sojourn.

