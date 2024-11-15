Abhishek Bachchan joins Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 16, mimics ‘saat crore’ in fun promo [WATCH]

Abhishek Bachchan is currently making waves with the promotion of his upcoming movie I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar. After years of hard work, the actor is finally getting recognition for his diverse roles in projects like Breathe: Into The Shadows, Dasvi, Bob Biswas, and more. Now, as excitement builds for I Want To Talk, Abhishek has been actively promoting the film, with one of the highlights being his fun appearance on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.

In a recently released promo, Abhishek Bachchan shares a hilarious and heartwarming moment with his father, Amitabh Bachchan, who is the host of the iconic quiz show. Abhishek, in a playful mood, mimics his father’s famous line, “Saat Crore,” in the same style Big B delivers it during the show. The moment is filled with laughter as Abhishek cheekily reveals that whenever the Bachchan family sits down for a meal, they all scream "Saat Crore" together in excitement, prompting a burst of laughter from Amitabh.

Abhishek’s sense of humor is on full display as he jokingly tells the audience that he won’t leave the show until he wins the coveted Rs 7 crore. Amitabh, with his signature wit, responds with mock regret, admitting that inviting Abhishek to the show might have been a mistake. Of course, Abhishek, never missing an opportunity for fun, repeats his trademark line—“Saat Crore!”—to the delight of everyone present.

The promo also features I Want To Talk director Shoojit Sircar, who can be seen cheering for the father-son duo, adding to the lighthearted atmosphere. It’s clear that Abhishek and Amitabh share a wonderful bond, and their playful banter on the show is sure to bring smiles to fans’ faces. This delightful interaction further builds anticipation for Abhishek's upcoming film.

