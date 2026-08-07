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Who Is Sangeeta Sornalingam? Is Thalapathy Vijay's Wife Richer Than Him? Here's What We Know
Divorce rumours are swirling around Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay. Now, everyone's talking about his wife Sangeeta's massive wealth. Reports say she has assets worth hundreds of crores. We break down her background and net worth for you.
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Who Is Sangeeta? From Sri Lankan Roots to a High-Profile Marriage
Sangeeta, Vijay's wife, comes from a Sri Lankan Tamil family. Her father, Sorna Lingam, is a successful UK-based businessman in the export-import field. Sangeeta was a huge fan of Vijay and flew down from abroad just to meet him at a Chennai film shoot. This meeting sparked their relationship. They got married in 1999 and have two children: son Jason Sanjay, who is getting into filmmaking, and daughter Divya Shasha, who studies in London.
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Sangeeta’s Net Worth vs Vijay’s Earnings
Vijay has become one of South India's highest-paid actors, with a net worth reportedly over Rs 600 crore. He apparently charges around Rs 200 crore for his recent films. But Sangeeta's finances are also grabbing headlines. Reports claim she owns assets worth more than Rs 400 crore. When they married, her family's wealth was said to be very strong, maybe even more than what Vijay was earning early in his career. Even as Vijay's fortune grew, Sangeeta has remained financially independent with her own substantial assets.
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Divorce Allegations and Political Impact
Recently, news broke that Sangeeta has filed for divorce in a Tamil Nadu family court. People are talking a lot online about their marital problems, but there's no official word yet. This controversy could affect Vijay's public image, especially since he is building his political career in Tamil Nadu. Many feel that personal issues like this might influence how voters, particularly women, see him. As the case goes on, everyone is curious about their personal and financial lives.
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