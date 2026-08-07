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Divorce Allegations and Political Impact

Recently, news broke that Sangeeta has filed for divorce in a Tamil Nadu family court. People are talking a lot online about their marital problems, but there's no official word yet. This controversy could affect Vijay's public image, especially since he is building his political career in Tamil Nadu. Many feel that personal issues like this might influence how voters, particularly women, see him. As the case goes on, everyone is curious about their personal and financial lives.