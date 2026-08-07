Thalapathy Vijay’s fans have a reason to celebrate as his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam has reportedly withdrawn her divorce petition after eight months, sparking hopes that the couple has resolved their marital differences.

The divorce case of actor and Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay, which everyone across India was watching closely, has finally come to a happy end. In a completely unexpected turn of events, Vijay's wife Sangeetha has taken back her divorce petition after eight long months.

It all started eight months ago when Sangeetha filed for divorce from Vijay Joseph in a Chennai court, citing marital problems. The couple had even missed two court hearings. In fact, both Vijay and Sangeetha had separately asked the court to let them attend hearings via video conference due to some difficulties. The court had scheduled a hearing for today, August 8, 2026, for this very reason.

But in a surprise move today, Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, withdrew her divorce petition. She submitted a 12-page application to the court, explaining her reasons for taking back the case. She also mentioned why she had filed for divorce in the first place. She stated that she is withdrawing the petition because she has seen significant positive changes in her husband's behaviour over the last eight months. With this, she has legally closed the case.

This means the family troubles between CM Vijay and Sangeetha are now over. This sudden good news has made Vijay's fans, family, and close friends very happy. The marital life of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is finally back on track.

Vijay Joseph, who recently became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, was in the headlines because of this personal issue. The matter had also become a big talking point for his political opponents. But with Sangeetha withdrawing the case today, all the speculation and worry can finally be put to rest.