Upasana Singh alleges the CINTAA committee is dissolved as 11 members resigned, per its constitution. She claims an illegal new committee was formed and calls for fair elections, stating the issue is about protecting democratic governance.

Former CINTAA General Secretary Upasana Singh alleged that the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) committee had been dissolved after 11 members resigned, claiming that the formation of a new committee was against the association's constitution. Singh said that as per CINTAA's constitution, the committee stands dissolved if 50 per cent or more members resign. "Look, our committee has been dissolved. Eleven people have resigned, and according to our CINTAA constitution, if 50 per cent or more members resign, the committee is dissolved," Singh told ANI.

Upasana Singh Details Constitutional Crisis

She alleged that some members had formed a new committee by including those who had lost the elections. "Some people have now formed their own new committee, including those who lost the elections, which is completely illegal. They are neither listening to the labour commissioner nor following their own constitution or the law," she said.

Upasana said that the upcoming elections would make the situation clear. "Real actors know everything, and elections are scheduled for the 12th of next month, where everything will become clear," she said.

When asked about proof regarding the dissolution of the committee, Singh referred to CINTAA's constitution. "Just as you follow the constitution of a country, CINTAA has its own constitution, which clearly states that if 50 per cent or more members resign, the committee is dissolved. Eleven out of 21 members have resigned, so the committee is dissolved according to our constitution," she said.

She further claimed that the labour commissioner had also issued a letter stating that meetings could not be conducted as the committee no longer existed. "The labour commissioner has also issued a letter stating that no meetings can be held as the committee no longer exists. If they don't even follow the labour commissioner... it's like if I say tomorrow that I am the Prime Minister of India, would I become one? No, that's not how it works; the law must be followed," Singh said.

Questioning those opposing the election process, Singh said, "If you also believe you are truthful, then stand in the election. What are you afraid of? Why are you clinging to your seats?"

"If you've done good work, CINTAA actors will support you; they will vote for you. Stand in the election. Why are you saying you won't participate in the December 12th election or that you don't recognise it?" she added.

On her future course of action, Singh said she would continue supporting artistes irrespective of her position in the association. "I don't formulate strategies; I follow my heart. I came here for the welfare of CINTAA members, and whether I'm in the committee or not, I will always support our actors," she said.

The press conference was attended by FWICE President B.N. Tiwari, former CINTAA General Secretary Upasana Singh, and artistes including Sahila Chadha, Deepak Parashar and Hemant Pandey.

FWICE Intervenes to Uphold Constitution

FWICE President B.N. Tiwari, addressing the press conference, said the federation intervened in the matter to protect CINTAA's reputation and the interests of its members. Tiwari said the federation organised the press conference after a group of CINTAA members involved in the movement of 11 resigning members appointed their General Secretary.

"CINTAA has also written in its constitution that if more than 50 per cent of the majority resign together, then there should be a re-election," Tiwari said.

Tiwari also alleged that after more than 50 per cent resignations, only members remained, and office-bearers no longer had authority. "As soon as more than 50 per cent of the people resign, the committee breaks down. Only the members remain. No president remains. No general secretary remains," he said.

Press Release Highlights Constitutional Breach

A press briefing was held regarding the ongoing constitutional crisis within CINTAA and the need to restore democratic functioning through fresh elections.

According to the press release, 8 out of 15 elected members of the CINTAA Executive Committee resigned, resulting in more than 50 per cent of the elected positions becoming vacant. Under Clause 18(F)(iii) of the CINTAA Constitution, the Executive Committee consequently stands dissolved, and fresh elections are required.

Upasna Singh has approached FWICE seeking its intervention to ensure free, fair and transparent elections. The release also raises concerns over former President Poonam Dhillon and former Vice President Padmini Kolhapure allegedly continuing to convene meetings, issue communications and pass resolutions despite the dissolution of the Executive Committee.

The press release highlights concerns over lack of transparency, collective decision-making and democratic functioning within CINTAA. Upasna Singh stated that the issue is not a battle between individuals but a fight to protect CINTAA's Constitution, democratic governance and the rights of its members, and called for fresh elections under FWICE supervision. (ANI)