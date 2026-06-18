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Samantha Ruth Prabhu Stuns in Lime Green Saree at Maa Inti Bangaaram Event | PHOTOS
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned heads at the ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ event with her stunning lime green saree look. Her perfect blend of traditional elegance and modern style has taken social media by storm.
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Image Credit : Chatgpt
Samantha's beautiful look at the Maa Inti Bangaaram event
South India's top actress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is famous for her amazing fashion sense. At the 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' movie promotion, she wore a lime green saree that everyone is praising.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Modern style with a traditional touch
The saree was made of a light, flowy fabric with delicate embroidery, giving it a traditional feel. Samantha paired it with a matching blouse and kept her jewellery simple, making her look even more elegant.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Beauty that captivated fans
Everyone is saying Samantha's outfit is the perfect style inspiration for summer events. Her pictures are going viral on social media, with fans and fashion lovers giving it a big thumbs up.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Highlight of the movie promotion event
This event was held to promote Samantha's new film, 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'. While everyone is excited about the movie, Samantha's stunning appearance has also become a hot topic of discussion.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Samantha continues to make her mark in fashion
Samantha is known for starting new fashion trends, not just with her movies but also with her style. This lime green saree look has once again proved to her fans what a great style sense she has.
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