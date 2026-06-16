Samantha Ruth Prabhu Makes Bold Business Move, Invests in 10 New Ventures At Once!
After facing some really tough times in her personal life, Samantha has made a shocking decision. The star heroine has started not one, but ten businesses all at once, showing she's ready to take on any challenge.
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Samantha stood strong against all odds
Samantha's life is a success story that inspires many. She has faced numerous challenges in her life. Her personal life saw major setbacks, including a divorce and a battle with a serious illness. Just as she was recovering, her father passed away. Despite facing one hardship after another, Samantha remained strong. Now, she is making a powerful comeback as an actress.
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Samantha is coming back with Maa Inti Bangaram
Samantha is all set to return to the big screen with 'Maa Inti Bangaram'. Nandini Reddy has directed the film, and what's special is that Raj Nidimoru has produced it and also written the story and screenplay. This female-led movie will release on the 19th of this month. The trailer looks great, and Samantha's action scenes are just amazing. She is currently busy with promotions, talking about everything from female-led films to the pay gap for heroines.
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Samantha's sensational decision
During the promotions, Samantha revealed something really shocking about a new decision she has made. Usually, film stars start doing ads once they become famous, and they earn a lot from these endorsements, sometimes even more than from their films. Samantha also did many ads and earned crores. But after everything that happened in her life, she has taken a sensational decision.
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Samantha stays away from commercial ads she doesn't believe in
Samantha has decided she will no longer do commercial ads for products she doesn't personally believe in. She said she won't be a brand ambassador for things she doesn't use or trust. From now on, she will only promote products that she can genuinely use and has faith in. Samantha made it clear she won't compromise on this. Because of this, she has reportedly dropped out of many ad deals. Now, you'll mostly see her promoting health-related brands and jewellery on her social media.
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Samantha's investments in ten businesses
As part of her big comeback, Samantha has made another huge move. She is now investing heavily in businesses. Samantha said, 'I have to learn every job from scratch. I don't know anything about business, but I'm slowly learning. After my comeback, I have invested in about ten businesses.' She also added, 'I am stopping branding for endorsements I don't believe in. On the other hand, I am giving priority to lady-driven scripts. If necessary, I am also funding them.' She shared all this during her recent promotions.
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