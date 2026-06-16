4 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Samantha stays away from commercial ads she doesn't believe in

Samantha has decided she will no longer do commercial ads for products she doesn't personally believe in. She said she won't be a brand ambassador for things she doesn't use or trust. From now on, she will only promote products that she can genuinely use and has faith in. Samantha made it clear she won't compromise on this. Because of this, she has reportedly dropped out of many ad deals. Now, you'll mostly see her promoting health-related brands and jewellery on her social media.