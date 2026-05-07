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Ranbir Kapoor To Akshay Kumar: 6 Actors Set To Star In Double Roles In Upcoming Films; Check Here
Akshay Kumar was recently seen in a double role in the film 'Bhoot Bangla'. Now, get ready for a whole bunch of new films where the main stars like Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor will be playing two characters. Some of these are releasing this year
Upcoming films with double roles
Welcome To The Jungle
Ramayan
Toxic
Kalki 2898 AD 2
Animal Park
Shakti Shalini
Aneeth Padda will star in 'Shakti Shalini', an upcoming film from Maddock's horror-comedy universe. According to reports, Aneeth will be seen in a double role. The film, which also stars Vishal Jethwa, is scheduled to release on December 26.
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