Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla is showing stability at the ticket counters even in its third week. According to Sacnilk, the horror-comedy earned Rs 1.75 crore on day 20 across 4,522 shows in India. With this, the film’s India net collection has climbed to Rs 148.25 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 175.93 crore.

The film had a strong opening week with Rs 84.40 crore, followed by Rs 43.75 crore in the second week. Though weekday collections have slowed down, the movie continues to attract audiences steadily.