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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 20: Akshay Kumar Starrer Nears New Milestone
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 20: Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla continues its steady run at the box office in its third week. Despite fresh competition in cinemas, the film has managed to maintain decent collections globally
Bhooth Bangla Maintains Steady Box Office Run
Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla is showing stability at the ticket counters even in its third week. According to Sacnilk, the horror-comedy earned Rs 1.75 crore on day 20 across 4,522 shows in India. With this, the film’s India net collection has climbed to Rs 148.25 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 175.93 crore.
The film had a strong opening week with Rs 84.40 crore, followed by Rs 43.75 crore in the second week. Though weekday collections have slowed down, the movie continues to attract audiences steadily.
Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 232 Crore
Bhooth Bangla had already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide during its second week. On day 20, the film added another Rs 0.15 crore from overseas markets, taking the overseas gross total to Rs 56.85 crore.
Its overall worldwide gross collection now stands at an impressive Rs 232.78 crore. The film had earlier crossed Rs 100 crore globally within just four days of release, highlighting the strong initial response from audiences.
Day-wise India Net Collections:
Week 1 – Rs 84.40 crore
Week 2 – Rs 43.75 crore
Day 15 – Rs 4.50 crore
Day 16 – Rs 4.35 crore
Day 17 – Rs 5.50 crore
Day 18 – Rs 1.75 crore
Day 19 – Rs 2.25 crore
Day 20 – Rs 1.75 crore
Total – Rs 148.25 crore
Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan Reunite After 16 Years
Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of the filmmaker with Akshay Kumar after nearly 16 years. The supernatural comedy features an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Yadav, and the late Asrani.
Released on April 17, 2026, the film blends horror and comedy with Priyadarshan’s signature storytelling style, which has resonated well with family audiences and fans of the genre.
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