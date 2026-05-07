Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway’s much-awaited sequel ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ has successfully crossed the Rs 20 crore gross mark in India within six days of release. The film has managed to attract audiences, especially in urban multiplexes, thanks to the nostalgia attached to the original 2006 classic.

According to trade estimates, the movie earned around Rs 1.25 crore on Day 6. While the collections slowed after the opening weekend, the overall performance remains steady for a Hollywood release facing competition from Indian films. The film’s India net collection currently stands at an estimated Rs 17.05 crore, while the gross collection has touched approximately Rs 20.34 crore.