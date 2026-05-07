- Home
- Entertainment
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Starrer Maintains Strong Box Office Run
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Starrer Maintains Strong Box Office Run
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection: ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ continues its stylish run at the box office. Despite weekday drops, the film has crossed Rs 20 crore gross in India while also dominating international markets
‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Crosses Rs 20 Crore In India
Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway’s much-awaited sequel ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ has successfully crossed the Rs 20 crore gross mark in India within six days of release. The film has managed to attract audiences, especially in urban multiplexes, thanks to the nostalgia attached to the original 2006 classic.
According to trade estimates, the movie earned around Rs 1.25 crore on Day 6. While the collections slowed after the opening weekend, the overall performance remains steady for a Hollywood release facing competition from Indian films. The film’s India net collection currently stands at an estimated Rs 17.05 crore, while the gross collection has touched approximately Rs 20.34 crore.
Strong Opening Weekend Helped The Film Build Momentum
The sequel opened on a strong note with Rs 3.80 crore on its first day. The collections further improved over the weekend, with Day 2 bringing in Rs 4 crore and Day 3 adding another Rs 3.85 crore. The film benefited from positive word-of-mouth, returning fans, and strong interest in the glamorous world of fashion journalism.
However, like most theatrical releases, weekday numbers saw a decline. The film collected around Rs 1.25 crore on Day 4 and Rs 1.20 crore on Day 5 before maintaining a similar trend on Wednesday. Despite the drop, the movie continues to hold steady screens across the country.
Global Box Office Numbers Continue To Impress
While the Indian box office remains stable, the film is performing exceptionally well internationally. Reports suggest that overseas collections have already crossed Rs 1,565 crore, taking the worldwide total close to Rs 2,450 crore.
In North America alone, the film has reportedly earned USD 77 million, while international territories contributed over USD 156 million. Mounted on a reported budget of USD 100 million, the sequel is already shaping up to be a major commercial success.
Directed by David Frankel, the film revisits the glamorous and competitive world of Runway Magazine years after the events of the original movie. The story explores how the fashion industry adapts to the digital era while bringing back the sharp drama and iconic characters that audiences loved in the first installment.
ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 20: Akshay Kumar Starrer Nears New Milestone
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.