Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Trailer Sparks Memes Over Modern Looks, Costumes, Style
Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana trailer has sparked a lively reaction online. While many viewers praised the grand visuals and performances, others turned the spotlight on costumes, makeup and styling of Shurpanakha, Sita and Kaikeyi.
Ramayana trailer gets fans talking and meme makers working
Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana has finally offered fans a closer look at its world. The film’s grand trailer was released at around 4.15 am (Brahma Muhurta) on Thursday, giving viewers their first extended glimpse of the cast, characters and visual style.
The trailer quickly became a talking point on social media. While many fans said they were impressed by its scale and visuals, others focused on one particular aspect, the costumes and styling of some of the female characters.
The #Ramayana trailer just dropped and it’s absolute madness from the first frame.
Every shot hits like pure visual poetry the scale, the emotion, the rage of Ravana, the intensity of Rama, Jatayu’s sacrifice… this is once-in-a-generation stuff.
Nitesh Tiwari has cooked…
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 30, 2026
Within hours, social media was filled with memes and comments about the looks shown in the trailer.
Shurpanakha becomes a talking point
Rakul Preet Singh’s appearance as Shurpanakha attracted plenty of attention. Some viewers praised the character, while meme makers immediately found ways to turn her look into jokes.
One social media user referred to her as a 'modern Shurpanakha'. Another joked about the resemblance between Rakul Preet Singh and television actor Ravi Dubey’s wife, Sargun Mehta.
Ramayana trailer from 02:10 🤮🤮🤮🤮
Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that Surpanakha would seem better than other female characters in the Ramayana.
IYKYK. pic.twitter.com/3Zs6uf1YsU
— Gudumba Satti 🇮🇳🕉🚩 (@GudumbaSatti) July 30, 2026
who gave lip fillers to her in Treta yug 😭? pic.twitter.com/J7u4Oqfo4H
— narsa. (@rathor7_) July 30, 2026
Rakul Preet as Surpanakha 🔥 Fierce & lethal#Rakulpreetsingh#Ramayanapic.twitter.com/5tRLVBQ0nh
— so Hot (@as35752) July 30, 2026
The main thing is Ravana kidnap sita for beauty not for revenge but obviously it is not mentioned in #Ramayana bcuz rakul preet more beautiful than sai pallavi story has been changed !
Modernized costumes & jewelry don't look good
pic.twitter.com/YVCldL6wxJ
— ❤️🔥 (@Ramu6648) July 30, 2026
Feminist girls think that they are goddesses.
But in reality, they are Shurpanakha. pic.twitter.com/zbkEfPIaZN
— ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) July 30, 2026
Some comments focused more directly on whether Shurpanakha’s styling fitted the period in which the story is set.
One viewer asked whether women in the Treta Yuga would really have worn such outfits, while another joked that the look appeared more suited to a modern-day production.
Sita and Kaikeyi’s looks also questioned
Shurpanakha was not the only character to become part of the online discussion. The looks of Sai Pallavi as Sita and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi also drew comments, particularly over their sarees, blouses, hair and makeup.
just watched #Ramayana trailer and it's phenomenal, i'm not a movie critic or something, but my only problem is why sita and kekayi are wearing sarees like modern days, and the other one would be why everything looks so weirdly polished, like where are the textures my friend. pic.twitter.com/1XZDymtIsC
— khushi (@Khushikarn10) July 29, 2026
Is that Lara dutta???
Omg???
And her saree styling that too in Ramayan Era..
She looks so modern..nowhere related to Ramayan era https://t.co/TWDkplLTqE
— सोनम महाजन (@destiny_lif) July 30, 2026
Lara Dutta looks better than Sai Pallavi.#Ramayanapic.twitter.com/U2eIPPrlai
— भूषण विसपुते (@BhushanVispute5) July 30, 2026
Several users questioned whether the styling was suitable for a story set in the Treta Yuga. Some compared the overall appearance to costumes seen in popular television dramas.
Did women used to wear blouse & saree like this in Treat yuga???
What is this ??
Otherwise I liked the trailer but this saree style is giving Ekta Kapoor serial vibes 😒#RamayanaTrailer#Ramayanapic.twitter.com/vMBYfjRSyw
— Debi (@WhoDebi) July 30, 2026
One viewer said the trailer itself was impressive but felt that the saree styling looked similar to an Ekta Kapoor serial.
Others asked whether the film was trying to show the Treta Yuga or a more modern interpretation of it.
Not everyone was critical
Despite the criticism, the reaction to the trailer was far from negative. Many viewers said they liked what they saw and were excited to watch the film.
Lara Dutta is giving Sivagami, her performance in the trailer is the only one I liked.#Ramayana#Ramayanatrailerpic.twitter.com/PncM22h5jl
— ବାଘଧରା (@baghadharijaici) July 30, 2026
Some praised the scale of the trailer and the performances, while others said that Shurpanakha’s appearance stood out. Many even praised the dialogues delivered by the actors and the overall look and feel of the trailer.
I was quick to judge #Ramayana based on that brief teaser three months ago, but today I've been proven wrong. The four-minute trailer launched today is indeed grand.
The most important issue when making a film on an epic like Ramayana is how the overall treatment feels. It has… pic.twitter.com/GiM3GkfTH7
— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 30, 2026
Viewers eagerly await the mythological film's release
The mixed response has now added another layer of interest around Ramayana. The film is already one of the most talked-about mythological projects, and its trailer has shown that audiences are eagerly waiting for film's release this Diwali, November 8 and will be watching closely not just for the story and performances, but also for how the makers present the ancient world on screen.
For now, the trailer has done exactly what a major film preview is expected to do, get people talking.
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