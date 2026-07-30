Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana has finally offered fans a closer look at its world. The film’s grand trailer was released at around 4.15 am (Brahma Muhurta) on Thursday, giving viewers their first extended glimpse of the cast, characters and visual style.

The trailer quickly became a talking point on social media. While many fans said they were impressed by its scale and visuals, others focused on one particular aspect, the costumes and styling of some of the female characters.

The #Ramayana trailer just dropped and it’s absolute madness from the first frame.



Every shot hits like pure visual poetry the scale, the emotion, the rage of Ravana, the intensity of Rama, Jatayu’s sacrifice… this is once-in-a-generation stuff.



Nitesh Tiwari has cooked… — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 30, 2026

Within hours, social media was filled with memes and comments about the looks shown in the trailer.