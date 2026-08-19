The public spat between actress Kangana Ranaut and Baba Ramdev is getting uglier. After Ramdev criticised her for her comments on Gen Z, Kangana has now fired back with a sharp reply, telling him not to lecture her.

The war of words between BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev is getting more intense. Kangana has now hit back at Ramdev.

This all started after Kangana recently called India's Gen Z the "Gutter Generation." Baba Ramdev had strongly objected to this and criticised her for the statement. Now, Kangana has given her answer.

Don't give me lectures

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to share a long post, directly taking on Ramdev. She told him to stop making assumptions about her youth or personal life and not to give her lectures on character.

In her post, Kangana sharply told Baba Ramdev to stop "daydreaming" about her youth or her bedroom. She said that people should not make guesses about her based on just rumours and gossip. Kangana didn't stop there; she also brought up the controversies related to the Patanjali group. She pointed out that she has "never been pulled up by the Supreme Court" for false or misleading medical ads. Kangana insisted that her statements are based on records, not gossip.

How did the controversy start?

Recently, while talking about Gen Z, Kangana had called them the "Gutter Generation." Baba Ramdev strongly opposed this. He said it was wrong to use such words for young people and even raised questions about Kangana's own past.

Kangana's latest reply to Ramdev's comments has now become a major talking point on social media. This public fight between two well-known personalities has everyone wondering what turn it will take next.