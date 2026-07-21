The CJP's decision to remove Dahiya led to a fresh wave of reactions online, with several users mocking the controversy and questioning his role during the protest.

One post accused him of being absent while protesters faced police action and described the burger incident as an example of "shamelessness". Another user claimed Dahiya was misleading young protesters while staying away from the streets.

Some posts also mocked his response to the criticism. One user referred to his comments about protesters as an example of the party allegedly "fooling Gen Z", while another joked about his removal, saying Dahiya had been used for entertainment through his dance performances before being discarded over a burger.

A few posts took a more extreme approach, with one user calling for Dahiya to receive medical treatment. Others accused him of being a "fake leader" and claimed he was enjoying himself away from the frontline.

Vijeta Dahiya is mentally ill. What he needs is proper treatment at a mental hospital. If he is willing, I will sponsor his medical expenses. pic.twitter.com/nOb2hXyovS — BALA (@erbmjha) July 21, 2026

Vijeta Dahiya has no problem opening his mouth to trash Hinduism.



But today, when an honest CJP worker called him out and asked, 'Why are you out here chilling while we're the ones getting beaten down by police batons?' he went completely silent.



This video needs to go viral… pic.twitter.com/ZBwNhk4Gfd — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) July 20, 2026

📺WATCH | CJP leader Vijeta Dahiya clarifies why he left the "CHALO SANSAD" protest midway and went to eat burger pic.twitter.com/nTnPUML15r — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) July 21, 2026

BIG NEWS - Vijeta Dahiya removed as the CJP spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/B7K6yBTBf1 — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) July 21, 2026

Some People Confronted CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya that why he’s not there in protest??? pic.twitter.com/3P49v0fmg0 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 21, 2026

Vijeta Dahiya openly calling people protesting for NEET paperleak as "bewakoof". Slowly people will realise CJP is fooling Gen Z. pic.twitter.com/2mG77TZvp6 — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) July 21, 2026

We could have had this man as our Prime Minister, but the fascist CJP removed him. #VijetaDahiyaforPMpic.twitter.com/IZZKXWT1p4 — cheese faguette 🥖😈 (@LavenderPraxis) July 21, 2026

Meetha Vijeta Dahiya after instigating Gen Z to riot on the streets, left to eat a burger.



Now he says, I am not accountable to anyone. Is protest a job? I will eat burger, it’s my choice



And I am not interested in Politics.



He is openly mocking the students who supported… pic.twitter.com/tDVQSw4Z6V — Lakshay Mehta (@lakshaymehta08) July 21, 2026

One account jokingly said that Dahiya should have been Prime Minister and suggested that the CJP had made a mistake by removing him. The satirical post added to the meme-driven conversation around the controversy.

Who is Vijeta Dahiya

Vijeta Dahiya is a political researcher, author, filmmaker and content creator who was named one of the official spokespersons of the satirical Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

According to the party's announcement and media reports, he has worked on political research and content development for several YouTube creators and has been linked to research and writing support for creator Dhruv Rathee.

Dahiya is an alumnus of Delhi Technological University (DTU). He has also worked in writing and filmmaking, and is the author of two books, Power of Universe and To Hell With That Job, both described as bestsellers in media reports.

He has written and directed the Haryanvi films Darare and Opri Parai. On X, Dahiya regularly shares views on politics, governance and current affairs.

He has also described himself as an admirer of Bhagat Singh, Swami Vivekananda, Rosa Luxemburg and Buddha.