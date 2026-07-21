Vijeta Dahiya Removed as CJP Spokesperson After Viral Burger Row, Memes Take Over Internet
Vijeta Dahiya was removed as CJP spox after videos showed him eating a burger during party's protest march towards Parliament. His defiant response, in which he said he was not accountable to anyone and would eat a burger, sparked a fresh meme wave.
CJP removes spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya after viral video
The satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has removed its spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya from his post following a controversy over videos that allegedly showed him eating a burger while the party's supporters were taking part in a protest march towards Parliament.
We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence. Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with…
— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 21, 2026
The CJP announced on Tuesday that Dahiya had been relieved of "all official duties". The decision came after clips of him eating a burger surfaced on social media during Monday's protest in Delhi, when protesters faced police action.
In a statement, the CJP said it "strongly condemns the deeply insensitive actions" of Dahiya. The party said his behaviour was unacceptable, showed "a complete lack of judgment" and did not match the values of its movement.
The action against Dahiya quickly became a talking point online, with users turning the controversy into a meme fest.
‘Why did I eat a burger?’
Dahiya responded to the criticism by posting a video of his own. In the clip, he appeared to eat a burger while explaining why he had done so.
"Why did I eat a burger? This is a big issue today," he said, before adding that people eat burgers either because they are hungry or simply because they want one.
📺WATCH | CJP leader Vijeta Dahiya clarifies why he left the "CHALO SANSAD" protest midway and went to eat burger pic.twitter.com/nTnPUML15r
— The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) July 21, 2026
Dahiya also questioned why he should be held accountable for his actions. He said being a protester was not a job and asked why people were not instead holding the government accountable.
He also hit back at his critics, calling their questions "nonsense" and saying he did not want to enter politics just to please people he considered foolish.
Do you know what Vijeta Dahiya was doing when the CJP protesters were being lathi-charged by the police for creating chaos?
He was eating a "Burger".
Just look at the level of shamelessness. Every CJP leader kept misleading the protesters while staying away from the streets… pic.twitter.com/q8SKB3u2yP
— Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) July 20, 2026
Dahiya ended his defence by saying he was acting for the country by his own choice and was not accountable to anyone, adding that he would continue to eat burgers.
Memes flood social media after sacking
The CJP's decision to remove Dahiya led to a fresh wave of reactions online, with several users mocking the controversy and questioning his role during the protest.
One post accused him of being absent while protesters faced police action and described the burger incident as an example of "shamelessness". Another user claimed Dahiya was misleading young protesters while staying away from the streets.
Some posts also mocked his response to the criticism. One user referred to his comments about protesters as an example of the party allegedly "fooling Gen Z", while another joked about his removal, saying Dahiya had been used for entertainment through his dance performances before being discarded over a burger.
A few posts took a more extreme approach, with one user calling for Dahiya to receive medical treatment. Others accused him of being a "fake leader" and claimed he was enjoying himself away from the frontline.
Vijeta Dahiya is mentally ill. What he needs is proper treatment at a mental hospital. If he is willing, I will sponsor his medical expenses. pic.twitter.com/nOb2hXyovS
— BALA (@erbmjha) July 21, 2026
Vijeta Dahiya has no problem opening his mouth to trash Hinduism.
But today, when an honest CJP worker called him out and asked, 'Why are you out here chilling while we're the ones getting beaten down by police batons?' he went completely silent.
This video needs to go viral… pic.twitter.com/ZBwNhk4Gfd
— Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) July 20, 2026
📺WATCH | CJP leader Vijeta Dahiya clarifies why he left the "CHALO SANSAD" protest midway and went to eat burger pic.twitter.com/nTnPUML15r
— The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) July 21, 2026
BIG NEWS - Vijeta Dahiya removed as the CJP spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/B7K6yBTBf1
— News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) July 21, 2026
Some People Confronted CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya that why he’s not there in protest??? pic.twitter.com/3P49v0fmg0
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 21, 2026
Vijeta Dahiya openly calling people protesting for NEET paperleak as "bewakoof". Slowly people will realise CJP is fooling Gen Z. pic.twitter.com/2mG77TZvp6
— UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) July 21, 2026
We could have had this man as our Prime Minister, but the fascist CJP removed him. #VijetaDahiyaforPMpic.twitter.com/IZZKXWT1p4
— cheese faguette 🥖😈 (@LavenderPraxis) July 21, 2026
Meetha Vijeta Dahiya after instigating Gen Z to riot on the streets, left to eat a burger.
Now he says, I am not accountable to anyone. Is protest a job? I will eat burger, it’s my choice
And I am not interested in Politics.
He is openly mocking the students who supported… pic.twitter.com/tDVQSw4Z6V
— Lakshay Mehta (@lakshaymehta08) July 21, 2026
One account jokingly said that Dahiya should have been Prime Minister and suggested that the CJP had made a mistake by removing him. The satirical post added to the meme-driven conversation around the controversy.
Who is Vijeta Dahiya
Vijeta Dahiya is a political researcher, author, filmmaker and content creator who was named one of the official spokespersons of the satirical Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).
According to the party's announcement and media reports, he has worked on political research and content development for several YouTube creators and has been linked to research and writing support for creator Dhruv Rathee.
Dahiya is an alumnus of Delhi Technological University (DTU). He has also worked in writing and filmmaking, and is the author of two books, Power of Universe and To Hell With That Job, both described as bestsellers in media reports.
He has written and directed the Haryanvi films Darare and Opri Parai. On X, Dahiya regularly shares views on politics, governance and current affairs.
He has also described himself as an admirer of Bhagat Singh, Swami Vivekananda, Rosa Luxemburg and Buddha.
Burger row comes amid tense Delhi protest
The controversy began against the backdrop of a tense protest in Delhi. On Monday, CJP supporters marched towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in major examinations, including claims of question paper leaks and technical problems.
Delhi Police used tear gas and baton charges as protesters attempted to move towards Parliament. Police said 178 people were injured, including 118 police personnel. The force described the protesters' behaviour as "unruly, aggressive and violent".
The CJP, however, maintained that its supporters had faced police brutality. The protest movement also received attention after activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to hospital following a 21-day hunger strike. He later said he would resume his hunger strike from the hospital after witnessing the treatment of protesting students.
CJP-government talks
On Tuesday, two CJP leaders met Union Health Minister JP Nadda after the government reached out to the group. The CJP said it submitted a letter outlining its demands.
Nadda confirmed the meeting and described the discussions as cordial. He said the proposal for talks had come from the protesters and urged them to end their sit-in and help restore normalcy.
Meanwhile, the political focus shifted to Congress on Tuesday, when Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led a protest towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh later visited the protest site and spoke briefly with Rahul Gandhi.
As the wider political row continues, the CJP's decision to sack Dahiya has created its own social media storm. For now, his viral burger video, his defiant response and the memes that followed have become one of the most talked-about sideshows of the ongoing protest controversy.
(With agency inputs)
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