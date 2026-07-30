Ranbir Kapoor as Ram or Yash as Raavan? Ramayana Trailer Sparks Fan Debate
The Ramayana trailer everyone was waiting for is finally here! But in this 4-minute 10-second clip, have the makers made Raavan look too powerful? Looks like they've shown the whole film already!
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Trailer released during Brahma Muhurtam
Director Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious film 'Ramayana' finally dropped its first trailer. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Shri Ram, Kannada's Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash is also co-producing the film with Namit Malhotra's DNEG and Prime Focus Studios. They released the trailer at 4:15 AM on July 30, during the auspicious Brahma Muhurtam.
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Starting with the character of Ravana..
The trailer kicks off by introducing Raavan's character first. Yash makes a grand entry as the 'roaring demon king'. The visuals of Lanka and the Pushpaka Vimana look like a complete visual wonder. After that, scenes of Ranbir Kapoor as Shri Ram riding a horse and spending time with Sita look beautiful. Sai Pallavi, playing Sita, is a special highlight with her calm performance and natural beauty. Audiences are also praising her Hindi pronunciation.
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Image Credit : Youtube Screenshot@WorldOfRamayana
Background music is the highlight..
The trailer captures emotional moments like Shri Ram and Sita's wedding, Kaikeyi's decision that sends them to exile, and King Dasharatha's sorrow. The film also stars Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Arun Govil as Dasharatha. The background score, a collaboration between A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, is a major highlight of the trailer.
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Image Credit : Youtube Screenshot@WorldOfRamayana
When is Ramayana releasing?
It seems the makers have packed the entire story into this 4-minute trailer. While everyone knows the plot, this gives a taste of the visual effects. The trailer also gives Raavan's character a lot of screen time and power. We'll have to see how it plays out in the film, but ultimately, Raavan's end at Ram's hands is certain. Sony Pictures has bagged the worldwide distribution rights. Special footage was also shown at the 'San Diego Comic-Con 2026'. 'Ramayana: Part-1' is set for a grand Diwali release on November 5.
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