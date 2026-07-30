4 4 Image Credit : Youtube Screenshot@WorldOfRamayana

When is Ramayana releasing?

It seems the makers have packed the entire story into this 4-minute trailer. While everyone knows the plot, this gives a taste of the visual effects. The trailer also gives Raavan's character a lot of screen time and power. We'll have to see how it plays out in the film, but ultimately, Raavan's end at Ram's hands is certain. Sony Pictures has bagged the worldwide distribution rights. Special footage was also shown at the 'San Diego Comic-Con 2026'. 'Ramayana: Part-1' is set for a grand Diwali release on November 5.