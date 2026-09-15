Actor Shilpa Shetty celebrated Ganpati visarjan with her family in Mumbai. Dressed in a traditional Maharashtrian saree, she danced to dhol beats during the procession. Former MP Navneet Rana also visited Shetty's residence for Ganpati darshan.

Actor Shilpa Shetty joined her family for Ganpati visarjan celebrations, enjoying the festive occasion with prayers. Former MP Navneet Rana was also seen visiting the residence of Shetty for Ganpati darshan.

Shilpa, who welcomes Lord Ganesha home every year during Ganesh Chaturthi, was seen performing puja with her family before bidding farewell to Bappa. For the visarjan, the actor opted for a traditional Maharashtrian look. She wore a yellow and pink saree with a matching yellow blouse and completed the look with traditional accessories and a Maharashtrian-style bindi.

Shilpa also joined the celebrations as she danced to the beats of dhol during the procession. She was seen enjoying the moment with her family as they bid adieu to Lord Ganesha. The actor is known for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her family every year, and the festival remains a special occasion for her.

On the work front

On the work front, Shilpa was recently seen in KD: The Devil. Produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, the period action film is inspired by real events from 1970s Bengaluru. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, along with Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and V Ravichandran. Shilpa also recently took on hosting duties for the cooking reality show ‘Maa Hai Na.’ (ANI)