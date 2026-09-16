Suriya and Jyotika celebrated two decades of marriage in a special way, renewing their wedding vows in Scotland. Their children and close family joined them, while son Dev’s aisle moment left Suriya emotional.

Actors Suriya and Jyotika have marked a major milestone in their marriage by renewing their wedding vows two decades after their traditional Tamil wedding. The couple celebrated their journey with an intimate Christian ceremony at a church in Scotland, United Kingdom.

Suriya, Jyotika celebrate 20 years together

Suriya and Jyotika got married on September 11, 2006, in a traditional Tamil ceremony. Nearly 20 years later, the couple chose to celebrate their relationship in a different setting, surrounded by their children, family members and close friends.

Their children, Diya and Dev, were present for the special occasion, while Suriya’s brother and actor Karthi was also among the attendees. Pictures and videos from the ceremony have surfaced online, offering fans glimpses of the emotional celebration.

For the occasion, Jyotika wore a strapless white wedding gown, while Suriya opted for a cream-coloured suit.

Suriya gets emotional as son Dev walks Jyotika down aisle

One of the most touching moments from the ceremony came when their son Dev walked Jyotika down the aisle. As she approached Suriya, the actor appeared visibly emotional, creating a memorable moment for the family.

The ceremony also highlighted the couple’s decision to celebrate their long journey together in the presence of their children.

Couple reflects on two decades of marriage

In a joint Instagram post shared on Tuesday, September 15, Suriya and Jyotika reflected on their 20-year journey. They described the milestone as a celebration of “20 years of love and war”.

The couple also emphasised that their journey was not about having a perfect marriage, but about navigating imperfections, adjustments, understanding and sacrifices together. Their vow renewal has since drawn an emotional response from fans on social media.