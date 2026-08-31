Comedian Sunil Pal has criticised Archana Puran Singh for appearing on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, saying he was hurt by remarks targeting her sons and husband during the episode.

Comedian Sunil Pal has voiced his disappointment over veteran actress and television personality Archana Puran Singh’s appearance on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2. Archana joined the panel alongside Orry, Sharon Verma and Nishant Suri, while her family members were also present in the audience.

Days after the episode, Sunil shared a video on Instagram expressing his concerns about the show and the comments made during the appearance. He said that while he considers Archana a senior figure and a “guru”, he could not ignore what he felt was disrespect directed towards her family.

‘Aapke Parivaar Ki Beizzati Ho Gayi’

Addressing Archana directly, Sunil said he was particularly upset by remarks involving her sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi, and her husband, actor Parmeet Sethi.

He clarified that he did not believe Archana herself had insulted her family. Instead, he felt that the comments made during the episode had crossed a line.

“Aapne beizzati nahi ki, par aapke parivaar ki beizzati waha pe ho gayi,” Sunil said, adding that many of Archana’s fans may also have felt hurt by what happened.

Sunil Questions Archana’s Decision

Sunil also questioned why Archana, whom he described as a successful and established star, chose to participate in a show where such comments could be made about her family.

He urged the actress to be more selective about the platforms she appears on, particularly when it comes to entertainment formats known for provocative humour.

Remarks About Her Sons and Husband Upset Him

Sunil specifically objected to comments made about Archana’s sons and husband during the episode. He said it was difficult for him to watch her children being called “nalla” and her husband being referred to as “berożgar”.

While acknowledging Archana’s long and successful career, Sunil maintained that his criticism came from a place of admiration and concern as a fan. His comments have now sparked discussion online about humour, personal boundaries and the kind of content celebrities should choose to participate in.