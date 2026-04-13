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How much of its budget has LIK recovered in three days?

Nayanthara has produced 'LIK', and her husband Vignesh Shivan is the director. The film's budget is reportedly around ₹60 crore. Its net collection in India is ₹22.70 crore. This means the film has already recovered more than 37% of its cost in just three days. The real test for the film begins now, during the weekdays from Monday to Thursday. It remains to be seen how it will perform.