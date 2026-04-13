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- Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Vs Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 3: Which Movie Is Doing Better? Check Here
Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Vs Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 3: Which Movie Is Doing Better? Check Here
Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) V/S Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 2: LIK: Love Insurance Kompany is quietly holding its ground at the box office. The 'Dhurandhar 2' wave means it's not hitting massive numbers, but it's still earning more than Dacoit
How much did LIK collect on Day 3?
The film 'LIK: Love Insurance Kompany' released on April 10. On its third day, which was its first Sunday, it earned about ₹7.70 crore. The collections saw a small dip compared to the second day, but the film still earned more than it did on its first day.
ALSO READ: LIK Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Movie Collects THIS Much; Beats Dhurandhar
What is LIK's Total Box Office Collection?
Director Vignesh Shivan's sci-fi romantic comedy 'LIK' has collected a total of ₹22.70 crore in India over its first three-day weekend. The film released in two languages. Its Tamil version earned ₹18.40 crore, while the Telugu version brought in ₹4.30 crore.
'LIK' beats 'Dacoit' in the first weekend
'LIK' is ready to beat 'Dacoit' worldwide too
The film 'LIK', starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, is all set to overtake 'Dacoit' at the worldwide box office as well. In three days, 'Dacoit' has earned ₹34.77 crore globally, while 'LIK' is just behind with ₹34.59 crore. The overseas gross collections for the two films stand at ₹11.65 crore and ₹8.30 crore, respectively.
How much of its budget has LIK recovered in three days?
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