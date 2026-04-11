4 5 Image Credit : X

LIK Day 1 Collection

According to a report by trade tracking website sacnilk.com, LIK earned a net collection of around ₹6.85 crore in India on its first day, April 10. The interesting part is that it earned more than 'Dhurandhar 2' on the same day. The Ranveer Singh starrer managed to collect about ₹6.70 crore across the country on April 10.