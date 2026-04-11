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LIK Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Movie Collects THIS Much; Beats Dhurandhar
LIK Box Office Collection Day 1: Amidst the 'Dhurandhar 2' box office storm, several films hit the screens this Friday. One South Indian film completely overshadowed Ranveer Singh's big-budget movie. Let's find out which film this is
LIK Beats Dhurandhar
LIK Star Cast
LIK Director
LIK Day 1 Collection
LIK World Wide Collection
'LIK' didn't just do well in India; it also had a fantastic run in the overseas market. On April 10, while 'Dhurandhar 2' earned ₹2 crore from foreign markets, 'LIK' matched that figure exactly. In India, LIK's gross collection was ₹7.93 crore. This brings the film's total worldwide gross collection to ₹9.93 crore.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh Starrer Movie Slows Down After Record Run; Collects THIS
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