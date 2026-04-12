Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Love Insurance Kompany’ witnessed a noticeable jump on its second day, collecting Rs 7.70 crore net in India. This marks a 9.2% increase from its opening day figure of Rs 7.05 crore. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 14.75 crore.

The occupancy also improved from 32.9% on Day 1 to 35.4% on Saturday, indicating better footfall and growing word-of-mouth. The film’s performance suggests it is gaining traction, especially among weekend audiences.