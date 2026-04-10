The Tamil film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), directed by Vignesh Shivan, finally hit theatres on April 10, 2026, after multiple postponements from its original 2025 schedule. Overseas premieres began a day earlier in the United States, setting the stage for its global rollout.

The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, supported by S. J. Suryah and Krithi Shetty. The ensemble cast also features popular names like Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, and Sunil Reddy.

Backed by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio, the project has Nayanthara as one of its producers, adding to the film’s strong industry backing.