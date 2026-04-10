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Love Insurance Company (LIK) OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan's Film Online
Love Insurance Company (LIK) OTT Release: Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) blends romance and sci-fi with a futuristic twist, hitting theatres after delays. As audiences respond, its OTT release plans on Prime Video are already generating strong buzz
Film Release, Cast and Crew
The Tamil film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), directed by Vignesh Shivan, finally hit theatres on April 10, 2026, after multiple postponements from its original 2025 schedule. Overseas premieres began a day earlier in the United States, setting the stage for its global rollout.
The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, supported by S. J. Suryah and Krithi Shetty. The ensemble cast also features popular names like Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, and Sunil Reddy.
Backed by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio, the project has Nayanthara as one of its producers, adding to the film’s strong industry backing.
Unique Sci-Fi Love Story Concept
At its core, Love Insurance Kompany offers a fresh mix of romance and science fiction. The story follows a young man who discovers a futuristic mobile device that allows him to travel to the year 2035. His goal is simple yet emotional—to reunite with a lost love.
However, the narrative takes a surprising turn when he encounters a strange organisation that treats relationships like insurance policies. In this world, love is governed by contracts, claims, and structured separations, turning emotions into calculated agreements.
This unusual premise sets up a conflict between human feelings and systematic control, giving the film both emotional depth and a speculative edge rarely explored in mainstream Tamil cinema.
Technical Team and OTT Release Update
The film boasts a strong technical lineup. Cinematography is handled by Ravi Varman and Sathyan Sooryan, while editing is done by Pradeep E. Ragav. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, whose soundtracks often play a key role in the film’s appeal.
Production design by Muthuraj Thangavel and action choreography by Peter Hein add to the film’s visual and dramatic scale, supported by detailed sound design from Suren G.
On the digital front, Amazon Prime Video has reportedly secured the OTT rights. While there is no official confirmation yet, the film is expected to begin streaming around mid-May 2026, depending on its theatrical performance. For now, all eyes remain on how audiences respond during its cinema run.
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