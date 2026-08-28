Kiku Chiranjeevi FIRST Review: Is the Telugu Thriller Worth Your Time? Read On
Kiku Chiranjeevi FIRST Review: What happens when your heart is on the right side instead of the left? What kind of problems would you face? The hero of 'Kiku Chiranjeevi' has to deal with this very thing
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Kiku Chiranjeevi Movie Review
Kiku Yanamala and Kashish Khan lead the cast of 'Kiku Chiranjeevi'. The film was originally titled 'Chiranjeevi' but was changed after some people raised objections. Shubha Sai Venkat directed the movie, and Deepti Nadiminti produced it under the Kiku Entertainments banner. The supporting cast includes Eswari Rao, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Bharath (Ayyangar), Viva Raghava, and Gopuraju Ramana. The team built up a lot of hype with their promotions, but does the film deliver?
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Kiku Chiranjeevi Story
The story follows Chiranjeevi (Kiku Yanamala), an orphan photographer with a rare heart condition. He meets Manu (Kashish Khan), another orphan who wants to adopt a child instead of having her own. Their paths cross on a tour, but a series of shocking events, including a fatal accident and a forest chase, throw their lives into chaos. After Chiranjeevi is stabbed, a rich lady named Eswari Rao saves him and discovers he is her long-lost son. But the biggest twist comes on their wedding night, when Manu finds his heart beating on the left side. What happened overnight?
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Kiku Chiranjeevi Movie Analysis
The film's concept of a right-sided heart isn't entirely new, but the makers try a fresh presentation. The first half moves slowly, introducing characters during a tour. It only gets serious after Chiranjeevi is stabbed and Eswari Rao enters the story. The interval twist is a big one. The second half turns into a proper thriller, keeping you hooked as it reveals one twist after another. While the first half feels a bit like a TV serial and lacks emotional punch, the second half's suspense makes the film an overall decent watch.
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How did the artists perform in Kiku Chiranjeevi?
Hero Kiku Yanamala delivers a solid performance, showing different shades of his character from funny to serious. His role has a twist that is the movie's main highlight. For a debut hero, he has acted with a lot of confidence. Kashish Khan as Manu does a decent job but sometimes overacts. Eswari Rao is convincing in her role. The rest of the cast, including Srikanth Iyengar and Tanikella Bharani, provide able support.
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How is Kiku Chiranjeevi technically?
Ramakrishna's camera work is good, and the visuals are appealing. Sekhar Chandra's music is okay, but his background score (RR) is a highlight, especially in the suspense scenes. Chota K Prasad's editing is sharp but could have been tighter. Producer Deepti Nadiminti has not compromised on the budget, giving the film a rich look. Director Shubha Sai Venkat's story is interesting, but his execution falters in the first half. He handles the second half much better, turning the film into a watchable thriller.
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Finally
The main idea of a heart on the right side is interesting. If you go in without any big expectations, 'Kiku Chiranjeevi' is an engaging survival drama and thriller that you can watch once. Our Rating: 2.75/5.
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