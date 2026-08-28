3 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

Kiku Chiranjeevi Movie Analysis

The film's concept of a right-sided heart isn't entirely new, but the makers try a fresh presentation. The first half moves slowly, introducing characters during a tour. It only gets serious after Chiranjeevi is stabbed and Eswari Rao enters the story. The interval twist is a big one. The second half turns into a proper thriller, keeping you hooked as it reveals one twist after another. While the first half feels a bit like a TV serial and lacks emotional punch, the second half's suspense makes the film an overall decent watch.